We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Haagen Dazs Duo Vanilla Hazelnut & Caramel Ice Cream 420Ml

2.2(5)Write a review
Haagen Dazs Duo Vanilla Hazelnut & Caramel Ice Cream 420Ml
£4.80
£1.15/100ml

2 x Scoop (82g)

Energy
927kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy ice cream and caramel dairy ice cream. Contains salted caramel swirl (6%), chocolate flakes (4%) and roasted hazelnuts pieces (3%).
  • Discover the Häagen-Dazs Duo vanilla hazelnut & caramel crunch ice cream, a delightful combination of flavours that will leave your taste buds wanting more!
  • We combined our iconic vanilla ice cream with our delicious caramel ice cream, then added hazelnut pieces, crunchy chocolate shards and a salted caramel sauce for a multi-sensorial experience
  • Two exquisite ice creams side by side in one tub, where smooth meets crunchy, for the ultimate indulgence!
  • Häagen-Dazs ice cream products are crafted with only the best ingredients, for a perfectly balanced taste and a creamy & luxurious texture that will stop you in your tracks
  • © General Mills
  • Gluten-free
  • Better if you wait 15 mins
  • Made with real cream, with no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 420ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (30%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Egg Yolk, Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Butter, Concentrated Butter, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Thickener (Pectins)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • Haagen Dazs Arras SNC,
  • 155 Route de Cambrai,
  • 62217 Tilloy Les Mofflaines,

Return to

  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
  • 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  • www.haagen-dazs.co.uk

Net Contents

420ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 x Scoop (82g)%* (82g)
Energy1130kJ927kJ11%
-271kcal222kcal11%
Fat16.7g13.7g20%
of which saturates9.9g8.2g41%
Carbohydrate25.1g20.6g8%
of which sugars24.6g20.2g22%
Fibre0.7g0.5g-
Protein4.6g3.8g8%
Salt0.26g0.21g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---
View all Luxury Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nothing special

3 stars

I love Haagen Daz ice cream but I found this one a bit tasteless.

Doesn’t taste like other Haagen Dazs ice creams.

1 stars

Difficult to taste any difference between the two, soggy bits of nuts, and chunks of dark chocolate. Unpleasant!

Plain choc pieces

1 stars

Doesn't say anywhere about it having dark plain chocolate.

Change the nuts to fudge

3 stars

I liked half of this but not the half with nuts as they were too solid lol cant think of a better word for them. Too crunchie then, but the other side was good.

Nice vanilla flavour but can't taste the hazelnut

3 stars

Nice vanilla flavour but can't taste the hazelnut much. The caramel part is the same as the previous duo caramel & chocolate one.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here