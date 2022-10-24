Funkin Cocktails Long Island Iced Tea 250Ml
Product Description
- Alcoholic sparkling drink with vodka, rum and gin and fruit juices.
- Our Long Island Iced Tea serves up all the vibrant flavours of a cocktail crafted at the bar.
- Chill, then crack open to enjoy a sparkling, bar-quality cocktail straight from the can.
- Or, for the full experience, pour over ice into a highball glass and garnish with a slice of lemon.
- Trusted by top bartenders, we've been mixing great tasting cocktails since 1999.
- A sparkling cola flavoured cocktail, with a blend of citrus juices, vodka, rum and gin
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.25
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: See base.Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Funkin Cocktails,
- 122 Arlington Road,
- London,
- NW1 7HP,
- UK.
- A.G. Barr,
Return to
- Funkin Cocktails,
- 122 Arlington Road,
- London,
- NW1 7HP,
- UK.
- A.G. Barr,
- Fitzwilliam Hall,
- FP,
- Dublin,
- ROI,
- D02 T292.
- funkincocktails.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.