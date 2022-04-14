Tesco Fire Pit Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 400G

BBQ chops
Large chops although not very thick. Had a nice taste and we’re easy to cook or bbq
Ideal as can be cooked from frozen and they are delicious
Honestly they're pretty bad... not throw in the bin bad but definitely never buy again bad. The actual pork loins are so fatty they're essentially inedible and there's so much water injected they may as well be served in a bottle... as for the barbecue sauce; what barbecue sauce I ask
Very disappointed
Did not enjoy these. They a lot on cooking. Like some bacon products there was a lot of white stuff coming out as the product cooked - it seems that it may have a lot of water added in it. Overall, the look and taste was unappealing.
Great bbq product really tasty and meat was very tender cooked on bbq. Purchased 4 more packs the week after in case they sell out. Well done Tesco.
Perfect for BBQ.
50% smaller when cooked
Lovely taste but massive shrinkage when cooked