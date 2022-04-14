We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 400G

3.9(7)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit Bbq Pork Loin Steaks 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
Clubcard Price

One steak

Energy
536kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Barbecue flavoured boneless pork loin steaks with added water.
  • Pork Loin Steaks in a Sweet and Smoky BBQ Glaze
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (79%), Sugar, Pea Starch, Salt, Water, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoked Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Acacia Gum).

Storage

For best results cook from frozen. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 23-25 mins Carefully separate pork loin steaks before cooking if necessary. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 23-25 minutes. Turn half way through cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled effect cook as per instruction above then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Grill
Instructions: Temperature: Medium 16 - 18 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16 - 18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

BBQ chops

5 stars

Large chops although not very thick. Had a nice taste and we’re easy to cook or bbq

Ideal as can be cooked from frozen and they are de

5 stars

Ideal as can be cooked from frozen and they are delicious

Honestly they're pretty bad... not throw in the bi

2 stars

Honestly they're pretty bad... not throw in the bin bad but definitely never buy again bad. The actual pork loins are so fatty they're essentially inedible and there's so much water injected they may as well be served in a bottle... as for the barbecue sauce; what barbecue sauce I ask

Very disappointed

1 stars

Did not enjoy these. They a lot on cooking. Like some bacon products there was a lot of white stuff coming out as the product cooked - it seems that it may have a lot of water added in it. Overall, the look and taste was unappealing.

Great bbq product really tasty and meat was very t

5 stars

Great bbq product really tasty and meat was very tender cooked on bbq. Purchased 4 more packs the week after in case they sell out. Well done Tesco.

Perfect for BBQ.

5 stars

Perfect for BBQ.

50% smaller when cooked

4 stars

Lovely taste but massive shrinkage when cooked

