Charlie Bigham Steak & Ale Pie 270G

Good reliable product
Got this for my husband, as he loves a good pie, he was not disappointed. Every product we’ve had from Charlie Bingham, has been of very good quality, it’s a bit to expensive, so not sure how much my budget will be able to afford his weekly treat.
Very happy
Good quality, great taste
Fantastic
Lovely pie fantastic
tasty
very good just right for on person!!!
Delicious, good pie
Delicious, good pie
Very tasty.
Very tasty.
Loved it
This is my favourite steak pie: lovely tender meat, good amount of it, and nice pastry!
..absolutely awful …tough pastry with a very stran
..absolutely awful …tough pastry with a very strange tasting filling which left a terrible after taste … ..many of Charlie’s dishes have certainly gone downhill in recent months but this is a complete culinary disaster…definitely one to avoid.