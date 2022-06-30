We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham Steak & Ale Pie 270G

4.1(8)Write a review
Charlie Bigham Steak & Ale Pie 270G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Tender British steak, slow-cooked with smooth ale encased in handmade, fresh pastry.
  • We are committed to being as sustainable as possible in everything we do, and that includes our packaging. For more information go to www.bighams.com/environment.
  • I thought it was time for us to make some proper, full pastry pies. Our hand finished pies, with delicious fillings made in small batches, come with fresh pastry ready for you to cook at home for the first time. We think that this gives our pies a freshness that really makes a difference. I'd love to hear what you think.
  • Charlie
  • Perfect for One
  • Oven Cook in 30 Mins
  • Fresh & Ready to Bake
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Beef (32%), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onions, Ale (Barley) (10%), Sustainable Palm Oil, Red Wine (Sulphites), Carrots, Mushrooms, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (2.0%) (Pork, Water, Preservatives: Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate*), Beef Stock (British Beef, Yeast Extract, Water, Molasses, Tomato Paste, Salt, Dried Onions, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper), Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Tomato Purée, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Black Pepper, *Don't worry, this is part of the traditional curing method for smoked bacon

Allergy Information

  • This recipe may also contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens used in this recipe, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Keep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking.For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.
2. Remove pie from the box. For best results, brush the pastry with milk or whisked egg*.
3. Place the pie (still in its case) on a tray in the centre of the oven and bake for 30 minutes until the pastry turns golden brown. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 minutes.
4. Leave to stand for a few minutes. Remove pie from the case by using scissors to make a cut from the rim downwards to the base, or by slowly pulling the edges of the case away from the pie. Be careful, it will be hot. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
* Don't worry, they taste just as good without doing this. It just makes them look even better if you want to impress.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let Us Know What You Think
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • hello@bighams.com
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per pie*
Energy1042kJ2814kJ
-249kcal673kcal
Fat14.4g38.8g
(of which saturates)6.4g17.4g
Carbohydrate18.7g50.5g
(of which sugars)1.1g3.0g
Protein10.9g29.3g
Salt0.60g1.70g
*Typical values as sold--

Safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all bones, some may remain.

View all Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good reliable product

3 stars

Got this for my husband, as he loves a good pie, he was not disappointed. Every product we’ve had from Charlie Bingham, has been of very good quality, it’s a bit to expensive, so not sure how much my budget will be able to afford his weekly treat.

Very happy

5 stars

Good quality, great taste

Fantastic

5 stars

Lovely pie fantastic

tasty

4 stars

very good just right for on person!!!

Delicious, good pie

5 stars

Delicious, good pie

Very tasty.

5 stars

Very tasty.

Loved it

5 stars

This is my favourite steak pie: lovely tender meat, good amount of it, and nice pastry!

..absolutely awful …tough pastry with a very stran

1 stars

..absolutely awful …tough pastry with a very strange tasting filling which left a terrible after taste … ..many of Charlie’s dishes have certainly gone downhill in recent months but this is a complete culinary disaster…definitely one to avoid.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here