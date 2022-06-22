Charlie Bighams Cherry Bakewell Pudding 409G

Delicious treat
A bit expensive but delicious as a treat.
It was okay, way overpriced for the taste and quan
It was okay, way overpriced for the taste and quantity though. I liked the wooden packaging.
Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious!
Absolutely delicious!
Expensive
Very tasty but way too expensive for what it is.
Delicious
Ordered this when it was on offer, it was absolutely delicious lots of lovely cherries in the compote and the almond sponge was moist. Would recommend.