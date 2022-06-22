Fox's Viennese Double Swirls Orange Biscuit 175G
Each biscuit contains
- Energy
- 474kJ
-
- 113kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2152kJ
Product Description
- All Butter Chocolate Viennese Biscuits Sandwiched with an Orange Flavoured Cream and Orange Jam
- With an orange flavoured cream and Seville orange jam filling*
- *The orange jam is made using concentrated orange juice from Seville and orange oil from the Netherlands.
- At fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.
- That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high quality ingredients, like the rich butter to bake our fabulously melt in your mouth Viennese biscuits for you to enjoy.
- Fox's is a registered trade mark.
- Deliciously Indulgent
- Viennese Double Swirls
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Butter (Milk) (23%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Orange Flavoured Jam (14%) (Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Glycerine, Concentrated Orange Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Acid: Citric Acid; Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate; Orange Oil, Colour: Carotenes), Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Colour: Paprika, Carrot
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see side of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK with butter from UK and Ireland
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 biscuits
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per average biscuit
|Reference Intake*
|% Reference Intake* per biscuit
|Energy
|2152kJ
|474kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|515kcal
|113kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|29.5g
|6.5g
|70g
|9%
|of which saturates
|18.6g
|4.1g
|20g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|12.6g
|260g
|5%
|of which sugars
|35.6g
|7.8g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.3g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.10g
|6g
|2%
|This pack contains 8 biscuits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake* of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
