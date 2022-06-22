We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fox's Viennese Double Swirls Orange Biscuit 175G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Fox's Viennese Double Swirls Orange Biscuit 175G
£ 2.00
£1.15/100g
Clubcard Price

Each biscuit contains

Energy
474kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2152kJ

Product Description

  • All Butter Chocolate Viennese Biscuits Sandwiched with an Orange Flavoured Cream and Orange Jam
  • With an orange flavoured cream and Seville orange jam filling*
  • *The orange jam is made using concentrated orange juice from Seville and orange oil from the Netherlands.
  • At fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.
  • That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high quality ingredients, like the rich butter to bake our fabulously melt in your mouth Viennese biscuits for you to enjoy.
  • Fox's is a registered trade mark.
  • Deliciously Indulgent
  • Viennese Double Swirls
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Butter (Milk) (23%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Orange Flavoured Jam (14%) (Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Glycerine, Concentrated Orange Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Acid: Citric Acid; Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate; Orange Oil, Colour: Carotenes), Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Colour: Paprika, Carrot

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with butter from UK and Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 biscuits

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Fox's Biscuits,

Return to

  • We'd Love to Hear from You
  • If you have any feedback simply contact us at:
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4:30pm.
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer average biscuitReference Intake*% Reference Intake* per biscuit
Energy2152kJ474kJ8400kJ
-515kcal113kcal2000kcal6%
Fat29.5g6.5g70g9%
of which saturates18.6g4.1g20g21%
Carbohydrate57.3g12.6g260g5%
of which sugars35.6g7.8g90g9%
Fibre1.7g<0.5g
Protein4.3g0.9g50g2%
Salt0.45g0.10g6g2%
This pack contains 8 biscuits----
Reference intake* of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----
View all Everyday Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here