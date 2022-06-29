We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Tandoori Inspired Lamb Kebabs 520G

Tesco Finest Tandoori Inspired Lamb Kebabs 520G

This product's currently out of stock

1/4 of a pack (105g**)

Energy
960kJ
230kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
14.7g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.4g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 915kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Minced lamb kebabs seasoned with spices and nigella seed, sachets of green chilli chutney and yogurt, gherkin and mint raita dressing.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS PERFECT FOR THE BARBECUE Juicy and flavoursome lamb seasoned with tandoori spices, served with a green chilli chutney and cooling raita.
  • Pack size: 520G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (72%), Green Chilli Chutney (11%) [Water, Green Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Onion, Brown Sugar, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Spices, Salt], Raita Dressing (11%) [Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Gherkin, Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mint, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cumin], Sugar, Spices, Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Nigella Seed, Lemon Juice Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Red Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Smoke Flavouring, Chilli, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made using fresh and frozen meat

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 16-18 mins. Remove the kebabs from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 11-13 minutes. Turn occasionally. Remove from oven and pour the contents of the chutney sachet over the kebabs. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Serve the kebabs with the raita drizzled over.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently. Serve the kebabs with the raita drizzled over.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill Chilled: 12-14 mins. Remove the kebabs from the packaging and place under a pre-heated grill for 7-9 minutes. Turn occasionally. Remove from the grill and pour the contents of the chutney sachet over the kebabs. Return to the grill for a further 5 minutes. Serve the kebabs with the raita drizzled over.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove film lid. Leave the chutney sachet in the tray. Place the raita dressing sachet to one side for later use,

     

     

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

520g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (105g**)
Energy915kJ / 219kcal960kJ / 230kcal
Fat14.0g14.7g
Saturates5.8g6.1g
Carbohydrate4.2g4.4g
Sugars3.3g3.4g
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein18.5g19.4g
Salt0.68g0.71g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 520g typically weighs 420g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Quick to make and rather tasty

3 stars

The dipping sauce was good.

