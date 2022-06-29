Tesco Finest Tandoori Inspired Lamb Kebabs 520G

Quick to make and rather tasty
The dipping sauce was good.
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (72%), Green Chilli Chutney (11%) [Water, Green Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Onion, Brown Sugar, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Spices, Salt], Raita Dressing (11%) [Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Gherkin, Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mint, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cumin], Sugar, Spices, Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Nigella Seed, Lemon Juice Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Red Pepper, Coriander Leaf, Smoke Flavouring, Chilli, Paprika Extract.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Made using fresh and frozen meat
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 16-18 mins. Remove the kebabs from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 11-13 minutes. Turn occasionally. Remove from oven and pour the contents of the chutney sachet over the kebabs. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes. Serve the kebabs with the raita drizzled over.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking instructions above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently. Serve the kebabs with the raita drizzled over.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill Chilled: 12-14 mins. Remove the kebabs from the packaging and place under a pre-heated grill for 7-9 minutes. Turn occasionally. Remove from the grill and pour the contents of the chutney sachet over the kebabs. Return to the grill for a further 5 minutes. Serve the kebabs with the raita drizzled over.
Made using British lamb.
Remove film lid. Leave the chutney sachet in the tray. Place the raita dressing sachet to one side for later use,
4 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
520g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (105g**)
|Energy
|915kJ / 219kcal
|960kJ / 230kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|18.5g
|19.4g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.71g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 520g typically weighs 420g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..
