Terry's Chocolate Orange White Chocolate Egg 230G
Product Description
- White chocolate flavoured with real orange oil. Egg-shaped white chocolates flavoured with orange oil with a crispy coloured sugar shell.
- A Large white egg & a bag of white mini eggs with a Crispy shell made with real orange oil
- Made with Real Orange Oil
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- UK: Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- EU/Ireland: Carambar and Co.,
Return to
- Contact us:
- www.terryschocolate.com
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
- Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
Net Contents
230g ℮
- Made with Real Orange Oil
- 1 White Egg
- 1x Mini Eggs White Bag
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Rice Starch, Natural Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Colour (Carotenes, Carmines)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 6 mini eggs (22.8 g)
|%* / Per 6 mini eggs (22.8 g)
|Energy
|2199 kJ
|501 kJ
|-
|526 kcal
|120 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|27 g
|6.2 g
|9 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|3.8 g
|19 %
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|14 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|61 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|<0.5 g
|0 g
|Protein
|7.2 g
|1.6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.37 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 3 portions per bag
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Orange Oil
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25 g
|%* / Per 25 g
|Energy
|2301 kJ
|575 kJ
|-
|551 kcal
|138 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|31 g
|7.7 g
|11 %
|of which saturates
|19 g
|4.6 g
|23 %
|Carbohydrate
|62 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|61 g
|15 g
|17 %
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|4.6 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.23 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 6 portions per shell. 1 shell per pack
|-
|-
|-
