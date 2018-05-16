We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Terry's Chocolate Orange White Chocolate Egg 230G

Terry's Chocolate Orange White Chocolate Egg 230G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • White chocolate flavoured with real orange oil. Egg-shaped white chocolates flavoured with orange oil with a crispy coloured sugar shell.
  • A Large white egg & a bag of white mini eggs with a Crispy shell made with real orange oil
  • Made with Real Orange Oil
  • Pack size: 230G

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.

  • UK: Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  EU/Ireland: Carambar and Co.

  • Contact us:
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone
  • Terry's Chocolate Co Ltd.,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  Please keep the packaging for any contact.

230g ℮

  • Made with Real Orange Oil
  • 1 White Egg
  • 1x Mini Eggs White Bag

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Rice Starch, Natural Orange Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Colour (Carotenes, Carmines)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 mini eggs (22.8 g)%* / Per 6 mini eggs (22.8 g)
Energy2199 kJ501 kJ
-526 kcal120 kcal6 %
Fat27 g6.2 g9 %
of which saturates17 g3.8 g19 %
Carbohydrate63 g14 g5 %
of which sugars61 g14 g16 %
Fibre<0.5 g0 g
Protein7.2 g1.6 g3 %
Salt0.37 g0.08 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Approximately 3 portions per bag---

  • Made with Real Orange Oil
  • 1 White Egg
  • 1x Mini Eggs White Bag

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Orange Oil

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g%* / Per 25 g
Energy2301 kJ575 kJ
-551 kcal138 kcal7 %
Fat31 g7.7 g11 %
of which saturates19 g4.6 g23 %
Carbohydrate62 g15 g6 %
of which sugars61 g15 g17 %
Fibre0 g0 g
Protein4.6 g1.1 g2 %
Salt0.23 g0.06 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Approximately 6 portions per shell. 1 shell per pack---
