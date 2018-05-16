Duda Mini Dried Pork Kabanosy Sausage 50G

Product Description
- Finely Minced, Smoked, Steamed, Dried Pork Sausage.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- White residue that may appear on the surface of the product is caused by a natural process taking place during storage and it does not have a negative influence on the product quality.
- Gluten-Free
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Flavouring, Dextrose, Pork Protein, Acidity Regulators: Sodium Citrates, Calcium Lactate, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Stabiliser: Cellulose, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Edible Alginate Casing (Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Paprika Concentrate, Radish Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate), 100g of product prepared from 185g of pork
Allergy Information
- May contain Mustard, Soybeans, Celery, Lactose (from Milk).
Storage
Store at a temperature from +2°C to +25°C. Once opened consume within 48 hours.
Produce of
Made in Poland from pork meat, from the EU
Name and address
- Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
- ul. Opolska 22,
- 40-084 Katowice.
Return to
- Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
- ul. Opolska 22,
- 40-084 Katowice.
Net Contents
50g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy
|2152 kJ / 519 kcal
|Fat
|43 g
|of which saturates
|16 g
|Carbohydrate
|5,0 g
|of which sugars
|2,0 g
|Protein
|28 g
|Salt
|3,8 g
