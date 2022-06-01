We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Wow Wow Wedges 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Wow Wow Wedges 300G
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
Clubcard Price

½ of a pack

Energy
968kJ
230kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Potato wedges with roasted garlic purée, parsley and thyme.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Crispy garlicky wedges sprinkled with thyme and black pepper
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Alternatively, remove all packaging and decant potato wedges directly onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

View all Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here