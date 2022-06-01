Wicked Kitchen Wow Wow Wedges 300G
½ of a pack
- Energy
- 968kJ
-
- 230kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.7g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Product Description
- Potato wedges with roasted garlic purée, parsley and thyme.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Crispy garlicky wedges sprinkled with thyme and black pepper
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Black Pepper.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Alternatively, remove all packaging and decant potato wedges directly onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
300g e
