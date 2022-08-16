Brewdog Seven Day Passion Fruit & Vanilla Vodka 70Cl
Product Description
- Seven Day Vodka Passionfruit and Vanilla
- Scotland's First Carbon Negative Distillery
- Being Scotland's first Carbon Negative distillery means we remove twice as much carbon from the air as we emit.
- Our carbon is our problem, so we're going to fix it ourselves.
- Find out more brewdog.com/tomorrow
- The Pursuit of Purity
- Triple bubble copper pot stills didn't exist when we started making vodka. So we built one, to make the purest vodka possible. After four days of triple bubble distillation, our crystal clear spirit vapour then climbs a purification column so high, we had to rebuild our roof around it. Crisp and clean, with subtle notes of icing sugar. To this vodka we infuse sweet passionfruit and the finest madagascan vanilla.
- Extreme Copper Contract Triple
- Over Seven Days Creates the Bubble
- Purest Vodka Imaginable Distilled
- Infused with Raspberry and Lime
- x 28 single shot measures
- Distilled with the Spirit of Beer
- Fiercely Defiant and Independent
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled and Bottled in Ellon Scotland
Name and address
- BrewDog,
- Ellon,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB41 8BX.
- FBO in the EU:
- BrewDog GmbH,
Return to
- BrewDog,
- Ellon,
- Aberdeenshire,
- AB41 8BX.
Net Contents
70cl ℮
