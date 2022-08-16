We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brewdog Seven Day Passion Fruit & Vanilla Vodka 70Cl

£23.00
£32.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Seven Day Vodka Passionfruit and Vanilla
  • Scotland's First Carbon Negative Distillery
  • Being Scotland's first Carbon Negative distillery means we remove twice as much carbon from the air as we emit.
  • Our carbon is our problem, so we're going to fix it ourselves.
  • Find out more brewdog.com/tomorrow
  • The Pursuit of Purity
  • Triple bubble copper pot stills didn't exist when we started making vodka. So we built one, to make the purest vodka possible. After four days of triple bubble distillation, our crystal clear spirit vapour then climbs a purification column so high, we had to rebuild our roof around it. Crisp and clean, with subtle notes of icing sugar. To this vodka we infuse sweet passionfruit and the finest madagascan vanilla.
  • Extreme Copper Contract Triple
  • Over Seven Days Creates the Bubble
  • Purest Vodka Imaginable Distilled
  • x 28 single shot measures
  • Distilled with the Spirit of Beer
  • Fiercely Defiant and Independent
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and Bottled in Ellon Scotland

Name and address

  • BrewDog,
  • Ellon,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB41 8BX.
  • FBO in the EU:
  • BrewDog GmbH,

Return to

  • BrewDog,
  • Ellon,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

70cl ℮

