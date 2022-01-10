We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bighams Chocolate Fondant 392G

3(2)Write a review
Charlie Bighams Chocolate Fondant 392G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • A rich, melt in the middle chocolate fondant, topped with dark Belgian chocolate shards.
  • Design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • After hundreds of requests, I thought it was finally time to create a range of proper puds. Hand-crafted recipes made in small batches - just the way you would at home, with unrivalled taste and all the attention to detail you would expect. I think our puds are the perfect way to round off an evening but I'd love to hear what you think...
  • Charlie
  • Only delicious will do
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 392G

Information

Ingredients

Free-Range Egg, Dark Chocolate (22%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin*, Natural Madagascan Vanilla Extract), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Rice Flour, Chocolate Shards (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin*, Vanilla Flavouring), Salt, * Don't worry, this is commonly found in chocolate

Allergy Information

  • This recipe may also contain traces of Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens used in this recipe, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold above.

Storage

Keep in the fridge below 5°C. It's at it's very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and follow the cook from frozen instructions.For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This pudding is best cooked fresh but can be frozen at home. Please follow these instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 190°C/170°C fan/gas mark 5. Preheating is very important for this pudding.
2. Remove the film but leave the pudding in its wooden tray*.
3. Place the wooden tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes:
20 minutes for a perfectly gooey pudding
25 minutes for a delicious brownie-like pudding
If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes.
(If cooking from frozen, cook for an extra 5 minutes)
4. Serve immediately.
* Our wooden trays are designed for the oven, just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

2-4 Servings

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let us know what you think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 020 8453 9898
  • letusknowwhatyouthink@bighams.com
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

392g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/4 pack*
Energy 1959kJ1920kJ
-467kcal457kcal
Fat 32.3g31.6g
(of which saturates)19.3g19.0g
Carbohydrate 36.0g35.2g
(of which sugars)31.5g31.0g
Protein 6.5g6.4g
Salt 0.24g0.23g
*Typical values as sold--
View all Sharing Desserts & Puddings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy chocolate heaven .

4 stars

Brought this recently lovely chocolate flavour, nice and gooey with nice dollop of cream very tasty. Would recommend but I think you would struggle to get four portions more two portions. Only buy it when it’s on offer as it’s expensive otherwise.

Great gooey pudding

5 stars

we loved this. Gooey oozing chocolate filling, went perfectly with vanilla ice cream

Charlie, You let me down on this one.

1 stars

Badly presented, over-sweet and overpriced. Tesco steamed puddings are much nicer, have better value at a sensible price.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here