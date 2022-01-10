Charlie Bighams Chocolate Fondant 392G

Yummy chocolate heaven .
Brought this recently lovely chocolate flavour, nice and gooey with nice dollop of cream very tasty. Would recommend but I think you would struggle to get four portions more two portions. Only buy it when it’s on offer as it’s expensive otherwise.
Great gooey pudding
we loved this. Gooey oozing chocolate filling, went perfectly with vanilla ice cream
Charlie, You let me down on this one.
Badly presented, over-sweet and overpriced. Tesco steamed puddings are much nicer, have better value at a sensible price.