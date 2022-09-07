We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Bol Chocolate Orange & Toasted Hazelnut Power Shake 450G

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Bol Chocolate Orange & Toasted Hazelnut Power Shake 450G
£3.50
£7.78/kg

Product Description

  • Chocolate Orange Power Shake
  • At BOL, we’re always looking for ways to make our recipes even better. Whilst we endeavour to ensure online descriptions are always up to date, please always refer to back of pack for the most up to date ingredients list.
  • Designed for the busy foodie, this is a 100% nutritionally complete meal that’s ready to drink.
  • Packed with plant-powered whole foods, all 26 essential vitamins and minerals, and 20 grams of protein, (and not a sprinkling of added sugar). Our Power Shakes are fit for every kind of eater: available in 4 deliciously nutritious recipes. Our Chocolate orange recipe takes the joy of your favourite sweet treat and whizzes it up with the best of Mother Nature. Creamy cocoa with fresh citrus from real orange juice. This is love at first glug.
  • When time’s not on your side, you don’t need to compromise. Forget powdered protein shakes, dry toast, or sugary cereal bars and grab a bottle for a breakfast on-the-go, lunch in a hurry or a mid-afternoon boost. Our Power Shakes are ready-to-go. Are you?
  • Keep refrigerated and serve chilled. Shake before opening.
  • Since 2015, we’ve been on a mission to inspire the world to eat more plants and help busy people eat well. Our Power Shakes are healthy, delicious, and great on-the-go.
  • Power your day the BOL way: we hope you love them as much as we enjoy making them.
  • Eat plants. Love life.
  • Paul, founder
  • Ready-to-Drink Nutritionally Complete Meal
  • 20g high protein
  • Packed with 100% Plant Powered whole foods
  • All 26 essential vitamins & minerals
  • No added sugar
  • Dairy Free
  • Gluten Free
  • 255 Kcal
  • Pack size: 450G
  • Protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • No Added Sugar
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Blend (Water, Soya Protein), Orange Juice (8%), Banana Puree, Carrot Puree, Dates, Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Cocoa Powder, Gluten Free Oats, Hazelnut Butter (Roasted Hazelnuts), Cornflour, Orange Extract, Vitamin Complex, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts and other Nuts Allergens in bold.

Storage

Use by: see neck.Keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours of opening.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening & serve chilled.

Name and address

  • BOL Foods,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY.
  • 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18 CV48.

Return to

  • BOL Foods,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY.
  • IE: 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18 CV48.
  • hello@bolfoods.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer BOL 450gRI Per BOL
Energy kJ239107413%
Energy kcal5725513%
Fat (g)1.56.69%
of which saturates (g)0.62.914%
Carbohydrate (g)5.826.110%
of which sugars (g)3.716.819%
Protein (g)4.520.240%
Fibre (g)1.04.5
Salt (g)0.040.173%
Micronutrients Breakdown%NRV** BOL
Vitamin A (µg)12857772
Vitamin D (µg)0.31.530
Vitamin E (mg)0.83.731
Vitamin K (µg)4.52027
Vitamin C (mg)146278
Thiamin (mg)0.10.543
Riboflavin (mg)0.21.068
Niacin (mg)1.04.428
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.31.289
Folic Acid (µg)125628
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.20.728
Biotin (µg)3.013.627
Patothenate (mg)0.41.931
Chloride (mg)10145357
Calcium (mg)3716921
Phosphorus (mg)9743822
Magnesium (mg)4620730
Iron (mg)177821
Zinc (mg)0.62.921
Copper (mg)0.52.121
Manganese (mg)0.050.2121
Potassium (mg)0.10.420
Selenium (µg)2.01120
Chromium (µg)1.88.220
Molybdenum (µg)2.310.220
Iodine (µg)7.03121
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Nutrient Reference Values (NRV) in 450g---
View all Lunch Pots & Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

These must be the marmite of shakes because, unlik

5 stars

These must be the marmite of shakes because, unlike other reviewers, I am obsessed with them. No banana for a kick off, ideal! Super easy, super quick, hand in the fridge and pull out an entire meal in a bottle. suits my hectic lifestyle and tastes lush to me. I'm crossing my fingers for another banana free shake, one can dream.

I’ve had better

1 stars

Late night trip to Tesco’s got me excited! I was looking for all the yellow labels when I stumbled across a vegan protein smoothie. I had a few flavours to choose from however I settled for chocolate orange. I was back in the car when I opened the lid and gave it a little sniff, all was good so far. One sip then another, I looked at my partner swallowed and then gagged! At this point it was like a bush tucker trial. I shut my eyes and drunk through the rest of the drink. The flavours in my head changed to cockroaches and camel urine. My point is that at not point buy this product. You are putting your faith in veganism at risk. P.S It does come in a nice bottle.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here