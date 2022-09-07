Bol Chocolate Orange & Toasted Hazelnut Power Shake 450G

These must be the marmite of shakes because, unlik
These must be the marmite of shakes because, unlike other reviewers, I am obsessed with them. No banana for a kick off, ideal! Super easy, super quick, hand in the fridge and pull out an entire meal in a bottle. suits my hectic lifestyle and tastes lush to me. I'm crossing my fingers for another banana free shake, one can dream.
I’ve had better
Late night trip to Tesco’s got me excited! I was looking for all the yellow labels when I stumbled across a vegan protein smoothie. I had a few flavours to choose from however I settled for chocolate orange. I was back in the car when I opened the lid and gave it a little sniff, all was good so far. One sip then another, I looked at my partner swallowed and then gagged! At this point it was like a bush tucker trial. I shut my eyes and drunk through the rest of the drink. The flavours in my head changed to cockroaches and camel urine. My point is that at not point buy this product. You are putting your faith in veganism at risk. P.S It does come in a nice bottle.