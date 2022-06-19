We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Deliciously Ella Chocolate Orange Dipped Almonds 30G

3.8(4)Write a review
Deliciously Ella Chocolate Orange Dipped Almonds 30G
£ 1.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Whole roasted almonds covered in vegan chocolate with orange oil
  • For more delicious ways to feel better join our community
  • 1 plant-based foods
  • Wondering what this is? Download our app
  • Crunchy roasted almonds, dipped in a thin layer of vegan chocolate with a zesty hint of orange
  • 100% Recyclable
  • Widely Recycled
  • With a zesty hint of orange
  • 100% plant-based
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 30G
  • Naturally high in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate (50%) (Cacao Mass, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Butter), Roasted Almonds (50%), Orange Oil, Salt, Dark Chocolate contains 65% Cacao Solids minimum

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that handles other Nuts and Peanuts For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from heat source and direct sunlight

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per 30g pack:
Energy2457kJ/587kcal737kJ/176kcal
Fat47.4g14.2
of which saturates14.7g4.4
Carbohydrate28.6g8.6
of which sugars17.7g5.3
Fibre12.0g3.6
Protein13.8g4.1
Salt0.15g0.05g
4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good for the pocket or lunchbox

3 stars

Very crunchy almonds wrapped generously in chocolate coating. The orange flavouring was quite subtle. Wasn't overly enamoured with the chocolate coating which left quite a bitter slightly strange after taste. Not a bad alternative to less healthy chocolate bar though.

lovely treat

5 stars

really like these, so tasty but not too sweet - just a shame they've been out of stock since :(

Not what I thought

2 stars

Very small bag. Smell lovely but don’t really taste of much. More orange flavouring would be good

Delicious.

5 stars

Delicious. A lovely treat and not too many calories and quite healthy.

