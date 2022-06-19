Deliciously Ella Chocolate Orange Dipped Almonds 30G

Good for the pocket or lunchbox
Very crunchy almonds wrapped generously in chocolate coating. The orange flavouring was quite subtle. Wasn't overly enamoured with the chocolate coating which left quite a bitter slightly strange after taste. Not a bad alternative to less healthy chocolate bar though.
lovely treat
really like these, so tasty but not too sweet - just a shame they've been out of stock since :(
Not what I thought
Very small bag. Smell lovely but don’t really taste of much. More orange flavouring would be good
Delicious.
Delicious. A lovely treat and not too many calories and quite healthy.