Wicked Kitchen Krackin Korma Chapati

£3.00
Energy
1980kJ
471kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
11.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.26g

medium

21%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cooked long grain rice, chickpeas, potatoes and peas in a spiced sauce, with soya pieces coated in a korma style sauce in a wholemeal tortilla wrap.
  • Eat hot or cold. Indian inspired street food wrap with grilled soya pieces, korma sauce, smashed samosas, chickpeas and rice

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Water, Soya Pieces (11%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt], Chickpeas, Potato, Coconut Milk, Peas, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Onion, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Spices, Ginger Purée, Wheatgerm, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Mango, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spirit Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Brown Mustard Seed, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli Purée, Kalonji Seed, Lemon Zest, Black Onion Seed, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Red Chilli Purée.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Tear label and loosen paper before heating.
800W 2 Mins/900W 1 mins 45 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Disappointing

3 stars

Couldn't taste the korma at all and was mostly rice with only a few small chunks of soya chicken found in the middle of the wrap. Overall, didn't taste bad but was disappointing.

