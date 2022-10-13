Wicked Kitchen Krackin Korma Chapati

Disappointing
Couldn't taste the korma at all and was mostly rice with only a few small chunks of soya chicken found in the middle of the wrap. Overall, didn't taste bad but was disappointing.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Water, Soya Pieces (11%) [Water, Soya Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt], Chickpeas, Potato, Coconut Milk, Peas, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Onion, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Spices, Ginger Purée, Wheatgerm, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Purée, Onion Purée, Mango, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spirit Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Brown Mustard Seed, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli Purée, Kalonji Seed, Lemon Zest, Black Onion Seed, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Red Chilli Purée.
Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: Tear label and loosen paper before heating.
800W 2 Mins/900W 1 mins 45 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
1 Servings
