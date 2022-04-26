Princes Plant Based Chunky Vegetable Curry 392G

Delicious
Ignore the haters. This is a really lovely curry. Lots of chunky veg and a nice curry flavour.
Flavourful
Delicious, flavourful, and packed with hearty lentils that really give that filling element that some meat free products lack.
Avoid this.
What made me think a curry in a can might work because of the words Plant Based? It's not bad, it's actually a lot worse!
Awful
No no no!!!> it is dreadful. No flavour other than revolting!! The taste is one of too old vegetables and curry flavour awful.