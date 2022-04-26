We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Plant Based Chunky Vegetable Curry 392G

3(4)Write a review
Princes Plant Based Chunky Vegetable Curry 392G
£ 1.50
£3.83/kg

Product Description

  • Chunky mixed vegetables and red lentils in a mild curry sauce
  • For delicious recipe ideas visit princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Princes Ltd ® copyright.
  • All rights reserved.
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 392G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (45%) (Potato, Carrot, Onion, Green Beans, Garden Peas), Lentils (14%), Tomato Puree, Tomatoes, Chick Peas, Water, Spices, Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic Puree, Coriander, Ginger Puree, Salt, Modified Maize Starch

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: If you're using the hob empty the can into a small pan. Heat gently for about 5 mins, giving it a stir every minute or so. Carefully pour and eat up.

Preparation and Usage

  • Great with
  • This Plant Based vegetable curry is best served with boiled rice and a vegan Naan bread. Perfect!

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email us hello@princes.co.uk or write to us:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

392g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can approx 196g
Energy280kJ544kJ
-66kcal129kcal
Fat0.7g1.3g
Of which saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate10.9g21.3g
Of which sugars3.7g7.2g
Fibre2.4g4.8g
Protein2.9g5.6g
Salt0.49g0.95g
This pack contains 2 servings--
4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Ignore the haters. This is a really lovely curry. Lots of chunky veg and a nice curry flavour.

Flavourful

5 stars

Delicious, flavourful, and packed with hearty lentils that really give that filling element that some meat free products lack.

Avoid this.

1 stars

What made me think a curry in a can might work because of the words Plant Based? It's not bad, it's actually a lot worse!

Awful

1 stars

No no no!!!> it is dreadful. No flavour other than revolting!! The taste is one of too old vegetables and curry flavour awful.

