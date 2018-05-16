The City Kitchen Cheese Sweet Potato Bean Empanadas 150G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 801kJ
-
- 192kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.4g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.7g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.40g
- 7%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1144kJ / 274kcal
Product Description
- Sweet potato, black turtle beans and Monterey Jack full fat hard cheese wrapped in pastry.
- What's Cookin'.. Hand folded pastry parcel filled with a tomato based sauce with sweet potato, black turtle beans and Monterey Jack cheese.
- Crisp pastry parcels filled with sweet potato and black turtle beans in a smoky tomato sauce with Monterey Jack cheese.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sweet Potato (12%), Black Turtle Beans (9%), Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato Passata, Sweetcorn, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Monterey Jack Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Maize Flour, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Tomato Paste, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Chipotle Chilli Paste, Salt, Turmeric, Dried Glucose Syrup, Smoked Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Garlic Powder, Cumin, Onion Powder, Paprika, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Basil, Oregano, Thyme.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not re-heat. Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 16 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not re-heat. Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (70g**)
|Energy
|1144kJ / 274kcal
|801kJ / 192kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|33.2g
|23.2g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.40g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 150g typically weighs 141g.
|-
|-
