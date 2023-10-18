We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Peppa Pig Day Trip Playset Assortment

Peppa Pig Day Trip Playset Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Peppa Pig Day Trip Playset Assortment
Preschoolers and Peppa Pig fans ages 3 and up will love to see their favorite sassy pig in a location inspired by the animated series. Peppa Visits the Vet playset toy features an open-and-close x-ray table for examining patients, a table with a fishbowl, and a turtle. Spin the top of this fishbowl and the pretend water will appear to go ‘round and ‘round! Dressed in her nursing outfit, Peppa seems to be having a great time helping with all the patients. There’s an opening backdoor, a side window, and a front door than opens all the way down for extra play space, then shuts securely for easy clean-up or on-the-go play! © 2022 ABD Ltd/Ent. One UK Ltd. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
© 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. PEPPA PIG and all related trademarks and characters TM & © 2003 Astley Baker Davies Ltd and/or Ent. One UK Ltd. HASBRO TM & © 2021 Hasbro.
PEPPA VISITS THE VET PLAYSET FUN TOY is inspired by the acclaimed animated series. Kids can pretend that Peppa’s helping the vet and visiting the animals who are there for careINCLUDES FIGURE AND 3 ACCESSORIES: This Peppa Pig playset comes with a Peppa figure dressed in a nursing outfit, a turtle, a table with a fishbowl, and an x-ray table that opens and closesINSPIRED BY THE PEPPA PIG SHOW: Preschoolers and Peppa fans ages 3 and up can act out favorite scenes from the show or dream up all new adventures for their favorite sassy 4-year-old pigEASY STORAGE: The Peppa Pig figure and accessories store inside the playset for easy clean-up and on-the-go playAN OINKTASTIC GIFT for little piggies ages 3 and up. Look for more Hasbro Peppa Pig toys, including Peppa’s Swimming Pool playset (Sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Lower age limit

3 Years

