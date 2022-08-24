We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Kallo Organic Smoky Paprika & Tomato 6 Stock Cubes 66G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kallo Organic Smoky Paprika & Tomato 6 Stock Cubes 66G
£1.20
£1.82/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Smoky Paprika & Tomato Stock Cubes
  • Just So You Know:
  • Our palm oil is responsibly sourced and we're certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.
  • For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • EU Organic - ES-ECO-026-VAS, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, Certified RSPO 4-0147-11-100-00
  • Organic
  • Smoky & Tangy
  • Plant Based
  • For Soups, Risottos & More
  • Add Taste, Nothing Else
  • No added MSG
  • Gluten + Lactose Free
  • No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 66G

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt*, Sustainable Palm Oil*, Tomato* (10%), Onion*, Spices* and Herbs* (Smoked Paprika* (7% ), Turmeric*, Garlic*, Black Pepper*, Oregano*, Thyme*, Rosemary*, Lovage*, Parsley*), Yeast Extract, *Organic ingredient

Allergy Information

  • May contain Celery.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Dissolve one Kallo Organic Smoky Paprika & Tomato stock cube in 500ml of boiling water and add to recipe.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Importer address

  • Wessanen Benelux BV,
  • Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA Amsterdam,
  • Zuidoost,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line:
  • www.kallo.com/get-in-touch/
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Net Contents

66g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy:33kJ/8kcal
Fat:0.6g
of which saturates:0.3g
Carbohydrate:0.5g
of which sugars:0.1g
Protein:0.1g
Salt:0.9g
View all Stock Cubes & Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

null Review |||| null Reviews

Average of null stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great new product from Kallo.

5 stars

I love these. Being vegetarian, I made a soup with frozen peas and these cubes. Tasted just like pea and ham, Fabulous! WIll make minestrone next!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here