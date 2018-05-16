Tesco 4 Memphis Inspired Bbq Pork Kebabs 390G

One kebab (59g**)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 230kcal
Product Description
- Pork shoulder with added water kebabs in a barbecue flavoured rub with a sachet of barbecue flavoured sauce.
- Taste of USA Marinated in a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (72%), Barbecue Flavoured Sauce (12%) [Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Smoked Water, Garlic Powder, Chilli Purée, Black Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel)], Water, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Spices (Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cumin, Cinnamon, Clove), Thickener (Guar Gum), Citric Acid, Yeast Extract Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary Extract.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: OVEN 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6, 25 mins For best results remove kebabs from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking. For best results oven cook. Place sachet to one side. Place kebabs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Pour sauce over all kebabs and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: GRILL 20-25 mins Place kebabs under a pre-heated medium/high grill, turning occasionally. Add sauce for the last 5 minutes of cooking.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork. For pork origin, see front of pack.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
390g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kebab (59g**)
|Energy
|961kJ / 230kcal
|567kJ / 136kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|19.1g
|11.3g
|Salt
|1.24g
|0.73g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 390g typically weighs 237g.
|-
|-
Safety information
