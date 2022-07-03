We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heat & Enjoy Battered Chicken Nuggets 200G

5(4)Write a review
£ 1.40
£7.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
871kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.6g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped formed chicken with added water, coated in a batter.
  • Chicken in a light and crispy batter
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • 17 Mins oven
  • Made using EU chicken
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Soya Protein Concentrate, Maize Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, White Pepper, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15-17 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (94g**)
Energy927kJ / 221kcal871kJ / 208kcal
Fat10.4g9.8g
Saturates1.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate19.8g18.6g
Sugars0.8g0.8g
Fibre1.2g1.1g
Protein11.5g10.8g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 200g typically weighs 188g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very nice and all ways get them

5 stars

Very nice and all ways get them

Great taste. Strongly recommended

5 stars

The twins like them a lot and like McDonalds I am told strongly recommended

Very close to McDonalds texture and taste

5 stars

Very close to McDonalds texture and taste

Maccies anyone?

5 stars

These are JUST like Mcdonalds nuggets!

