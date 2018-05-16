The City Kitchen Bbq Pulled Pork Wedges 350G

Each pack
- Energy
- 2230kJ
-
- 530kcal
- 27%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.8g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.2g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.5g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.81g
- 30%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
high
Product Description
- Potato wedges with pork, red pepper and tomato purée sauce with Red Leicester cheese.
- Crispy skin on wedges topped with pulled pork in a smoky BBQ sauce and finished with Red Leicester cheese.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Pork (9%), Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (5%), Tomato Passata, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Cane Molasses, Roasted Garlic Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Thyme, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
