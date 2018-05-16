We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Bbq Pulled Pork Wedges 350G

The City Kitchen Bbq Pulled Pork Wedges 350G
£3.50
£10.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2230kJ
530kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
15.8g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

low

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.5g

low

18%of the reference intake
Salt
1.81g

high

30%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Potato wedges with pork, red pepper and tomato purée sauce with Red Leicester cheese.
  • Crispy skin on wedges topped with pulled pork in a smoky BBQ sauce and finished with Red Leicester cheese.
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Pork (9%), Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (5%), Tomato Passata, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Cane Molasses, Roasted Garlic Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Thyme, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

