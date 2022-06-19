We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvities Blissfuls Chocolate & Hazelnut 228G

3(4)Write a review
Mcvities Blissfuls Chocolate & Hazelnut 228G
£ 2.60
£11.41/kg

Each biscuit (14.4g) contains

Energy
296kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.8g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Biscuits with Hazelnut and Milk Chocolate Flavoured Cream Filling
  • With McVitie's Blissfuls, enjoy a multi-textured moreish treat that will bring joy to your tastebuds but also to your loved ones, because with the handy pouch format, it has never been easier to share.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Smooth Cream Filling with Belgian Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Inside a Crunchy Biscuit
  • Belgian milk chocolate and hazelnut cream centre
  • Expertly baked biscuit
  • Golden & crunchy
  • Too Good Not to Share
  • Baking Since 1839
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 228G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Hazelnut and Milk Chocolate Flavoured Cream Filling (30%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower), Hazelnuts (16%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sunflower, Coconut), Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Belgian Milk Chocolate 5% in the Cream Filling

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Opened, Store in An Airtight Container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 16

Name and address

  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am = 5pm)
  • UK 0800 456 1372
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost Mcvitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

228g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (14.4g)
Energy (kJ)2054296
(kcal)49171
Fat24.0g3.5g
of which Saturates10.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate59.0g8.5g
of which Sugars33.0g4.8g
Fibre2.9g0.4g
Protein8.2g1.2g
Salt0.58g0.08g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 16--
4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

it was good quality grandkids loved them, buy a bi

3 stars

it was good quality grandkids loved them, buy a bit sicky for me. but everyone else love them

Small, brittle, tasteless base with runny Nutella

2 stars

Small, brittle, tasteless base with runny Nutella type filling. Expensive let down

Had to buy these after seeing ad on TV. Wished I h

2 stars

Had to buy these after seeing ad on TV. Wished I hadn't bothered. Sloppy choc filling, thought there were bits of hazelnuts inside but was wrong. All in all very expensive biscuits. Won't buy again

Delicious!!

5 stars

Delicious!!

