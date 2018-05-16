Tesco Fire Pit Pineapple & Chilli Marinade 180G

1/4 of a pack
Product Description
- A marinade with pineapple, chilli and lime.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Pineapple Juice (8%), Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Onion Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Scotch Bonnet Chilli Purée, Smoked Garlic Purée, Turmeric Powder, Ginger Purée, Lime Zest, Pimento Powder, Concentrated Lime Juice, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cane Molasses, Thyme, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (45g)
|Energy
|686kJ / 162kcal
|309kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|38.5g
|17.3g
|Sugars
|25.5g
|11.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Salt
|2.00g
|0.90g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
