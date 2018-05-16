Heat & Enjoy Peri Peri Chicken Wings 350G

½ of a pack
- Energy
- 1050kJ
-
- 252kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.3g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.92g
- 15%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Product Description
- Cooked chicken wings in a peri peri marinade.
- Bringing you the ultimate spicy hit to your home with these Heat and Enjoy Peri Peri Chicken Wings. Created by our very own chefs to combine the best of takeaways and traditional cooking.
- Marinated chicken wings in a blend of peri peri spices
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wings, Cornflour, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato Powder, Potato Starch, Citric Acid, Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Parsley, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Coriander, Cumin, Paprika Extract, Lemon Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Extract, Garlic Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs - 4 mins / 900W 3 mins - 3 mins 30 secs.
Place on a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Turn the chicken over.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds - 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute - 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
