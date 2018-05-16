We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heat & Enjoy Peri Peri Chicken Wings 350G

Heat & Enjoy Peri Peri Chicken Wings 350G

½ of a pack

Energy
1050kJ
252kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.3g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

medium

15%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken wings in a peri peri marinade.
  • Bringing you the ultimate spicy hit to your home with these Heat and Enjoy Peri Peri Chicken Wings. Created by our very own chefs to combine the best of takeaways and traditional cooking.
  • Marinated chicken wings in a blend of peri peri spices
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wings, Cornflour, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Cayenne Pepper, Tomato Powder, Potato Starch, Citric Acid, Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Parsley, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Coriander, Cumin, Paprika Extract, Lemon Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Extract, Garlic Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs - 4 mins / 900W 3 mins - 3 mins 30 secs.
Place on a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W/900W).
Turn the chicken over.
Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds - 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute - 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

