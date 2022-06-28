We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bosh Crumbly Carrot Cake

Bosh Crumbly Carrot Cake
£ 3.50
£3.50/each
  • BOSH Crumbly Carrot Cake

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Lovely cake, not too sweet

5 stars

Lovely cake, good texture and not too sweet (not like some vegan cakes/cupcakes that are about 50% icing). Will buy again for a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack with a cup of tea or (not so much a dessert if you have a sweet tooth).

Really good cake, will buy again!

5 stars

Extremely moist cake with great flavour. Literally wouldn’t know it’s vegan if it wasn’t on the box. I wish it had the cream cheese filling as it’s only on the top, but otherwise super yummy cake and will buy again.

