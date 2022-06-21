Tesco Finest Ultimate 2 Pork Sausage Rolls 230G

Disappointed
The pastry was very thick and rather hard and dry. They are quite big in size and I had to cut them in half. I was rather disappointed as they were Tesco "Finest". I don't think I'll be buying them again.
Very nice we had them on a picnic but would have loved to tray them hot
Not enough sausage and flavour
The pastry was delicious, but the sausage filling was only 47% pork and had little taste. I would expect 70% pork content. Not comparable with afternoon tea sausage rolls. Charge more if you need to to produce a sausage roll to be called "Finest" People will want a delicious sausage roll for their Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Do not let us down.
Perfect.
Lol at the last review that said not very meaty. This is actually the total opposite! Quite possibly the most meaty sausage roll I've ever had and certainly one of the best tasting. It's very heavy weight wise due to the meat content and tastes of top quality sasuage meat, a bit similar to their finest sausage meat stuffing over xmas. The pastry too is lovely and buttery. Price wise it seems expensive but it is twice the size of a famous branded sausage roll. I expect it tastes even better warmed up. Perfect for an ocassional treat or lunch.
Not very meaty
Didnt contain loads of meat for the price. Brought as part of a promotion
Tasty
Tasty, Lovely sausage roll for the price,Great for a snacks
Savoury snack
Perfect adition to my lunchbox. I liked that the roll was full of sausage. No scrimping on filling. Got this for a survey
Superb rolls
Really yummy well worth paying the extra not that I did
Good quality sausage rolls
Good quality filling with nice mix of herbs and tasty pastry
Good but wow a lot of calories
these are great and very tasty but seeing the calories made me think I should have bought a defibrillator too. purchased as part of an in-app promotion