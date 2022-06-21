We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Ultimate 2 Pork Sausage Rolls 230G

4.3(38)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Ultimate 2 Pork Sausage Rolls 230G
£ 2.30
£1.00/100g

One roll

Energy
1678kJ
403kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
27.1g

high

39%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.2g

high

66%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1459kJ / 350kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork wrapped in an all butter puff pastry.
  • Our Finest 2 Pork Sausage Rolls are made with succulent seasoned cuts of British pork wrapped in an all butter puff pastry. Serves 2 Ready to eat Perfect for picnics, snacking and light lunches
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Parsley, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Sage, Coriander Powder, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 18 -20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

230g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (115g)
Energy1459kJ / 350kcal1678kJ / 403kcal
Fat23.5g27.1g
Saturates11.5g13.2g
Carbohydrate23.5g27.0g
Sugars1.7g1.9g
Fibre1.4g1.6g
Protein10.5g12.0g
Salt0.69g0.79g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Sausage Rolls, Pasties & Slices

38 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Disappointed

2 stars

The pastry was very thick and rather hard and dry. They are quite big in size and I had to cut them in half. I was rather disappointed as they were Tesco "Finest". I don't think I'll be buying them again.

Very nice we had them on a picnic but would have l

4 stars

Very nice we had them on a picnic but would have loved to tray them hot

Not enough sausage and flavour

3 stars

The pastry was delicious, but the sausage filling was only 47% pork and had little taste. I would expect 70% pork content. Not comparable with afternoon tea sausage rolls. Charge more if you need to to produce a sausage roll to be called "Finest" People will want a delicious sausage roll for their Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Do not let us down.

Perfect.

5 stars

Lol at the last review that said not very meaty. This is actually the total opposite! Quite possibly the most meaty sausage roll I've ever had and certainly one of the best tasting. It's very heavy weight wise due to the meat content and tastes of top quality sasuage meat, a bit similar to their finest sausage meat stuffing over xmas. The pastry too is lovely and buttery. Price wise it seems expensive but it is twice the size of a famous branded sausage roll. I expect it tastes even better warmed up. Perfect for an ocassional treat or lunch.

Not very meaty

3 stars

Didnt contain loads of meat for the price. Brought as part of a promotion

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty, Lovely sausage roll for the price,Great for a snacks

Savoury snack

4 stars

Perfect adition to my lunchbox. I liked that the roll was full of sausage. No scrimping on filling. Got this for a survey

Superb rolls

5 stars

Really yummy well worth paying the extra not that I did

Good quality sausage rolls

4 stars

Good quality filling with nice mix of herbs and tasty pastry

Good but wow a lot of calories

5 stars

these are great and very tasty but seeing the calories made me think I should have bought a defibrillator too. purchased as part of an in-app promotion

1-10 of 38 reviews

