Peppa Pig Air Adventure
Pre-schoolers and Peppa Pig fans aged 3 and up will be delighted with this Air Peppa toy. Inspired by the vehicle seen in entertainment, it comes with a Peppa Pig figure. An attached Miss Rabbit figure is seated in the cockpit, and can flip back to make room for another pilot! The plane’s top hinges open, the stairs fold down and the back boot opens as well. There are seats for three figures in all. (Additional figures sold separately. Subject to availability.) Peppa’s suitcase opens and closes, and fits nicely behind the back seat. Pre-schoolers will love pushing this wheeled plane down pretend runways all around the house! Where is Peppa off to now? © 2021 ABD Ltd/Ent. One UK Ltd. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
© 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. PEPPA PIG and all related trademarks and characters TM & © 2003 Astley Baker Davies Ltd and/or Ent. One UK Ltd. HASBRO TM & © 2021 Hasbro. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
NOW BOARDING ALL PASSENGERS ON AIR PEPPA! This colourful pre-school toy is inspired by one of the many vehicles Miss Rabbit pilots in the acclaimed animated series. She certainly knows how to travelINCLUDES PEPPA PIG FIGURE, with room for two more. (Additional figures sold separately. Subject to availability.) The attached Miss Rabbit figure flips behind the cockpit in case someone else wants to pilotTHE PLANE HAS ROLLING WHEELS, so pre-schoolers can push it around the house. The plane’s top, stairs and back boot all open for more play space. Peppa’s suitcase stores behind the back seatAN OINKTASTIC GIFT for pre-schoolers aged 3 and up. Look out for more Peppa Pig vehicles, including Grandpa’s Cabin Boat and Miss Rabbit’s Train. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Lower age limit

3 Years

