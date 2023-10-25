Peppa Pig Air Adventure

Pre-schoolers and Peppa Pig fans aged 3 and up will be delighted with this Air Peppa toy. Inspired by the vehicle seen in entertainment, it comes with a Peppa Pig figure. An attached Miss Rabbit figure is seated in the cockpit, and can flip back to make room for another pilot! The plane’s top hinges open, the stairs fold down and the back boot opens as well. There are seats for three figures in all. (Additional figures sold separately. Subject to availability.) Peppa’s suitcase opens and closes, and fits nicely behind the back seat. Pre-schoolers will love pushing this wheeled plane down pretend runways all around the house! Where is Peppa off to now? © 2021 ABD Ltd/Ent. One UK Ltd. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

Lower age limit

3 Years