Product Description
- BOTTEGA FOR TWO GIFTSET
- Bottega Rose Gold is a Brut rosé sparkling wine obtained through vinification of Pinot Nero grapes.
- Bottega Gold is a Prosecco DOC, obtained by the vinification of Glera grapes. The elegance, freshness, and liveliness of its bubbles stem from the beauty and tradition of its territory, where unmistakable panoramas are shaped by vineyards.
- Bottega Rose Gold Pinto Nero Spumante Brut Rosé and Bottega Gold Prosecco DOC Spumante Brut - Products of Italy.
- Bottega for two
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bottega Flutes
- Wash before first use.
- Not suitable for dishwasher.
- Hand wash only.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Bottega SPA,
- Godega Di Sant'Urbano TV,
- Italia.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
