The Malton Food 20 Cumberland Pork Says & Vegetable 907G

£ 2.70
£135.00/kg

2 sausages oven baked

Energy
575kJ
138kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ

Product Description

  • Pork sausages with carrot, parsnip and onion, seasoned with black and white pepper. Filled into beef collagen casings.
  • Cooks from Frozen in 20 Mins
  • High in protein
  • Seasoned pork sausages stuffed with carrot, parsnip and onion
  • Pack size: 20G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork (42%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Carrot (5%), Parsnip (5%), Onion (4%), Potato Fibre (1%), Salt, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Sage, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes.
Turn frequently.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6 for 20mins.
Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven.
Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 15-20 minutes, over a medium heat, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork. Filled into non-UK beef casings

Number of uses

Contains 10 approx. servings

Name and address

  • Karro Food Group,
  • Liverpool Street,
  • Hull,
  • HU3 4HW.
  • Karro Food Group,
  • Suite 14,

Return to

  • Suite 14,
  • The Osprey Premium Business Centre,
  • Devoy Quarter,
  • Naas,
  • Co Kildare.

Net Contents

907g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (72g)%RI*%RI*
Energy798kJ575kJ7%8400kJ
Fat9.8g7.1g10%70g
of which Saturates3.5g2.5g13%20g
Carbohydrate13.8g9.9g4%260g
of which Sugars1.1g0.8g1%90g
Fibre2.6g1.9g
Protein10.6g7.6g15%50g
Salt1.1g0.8g13%6g
Contains 10 approx. servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal----
