The Malton Food 20 Cumberland Pork Says & Vegetable 907G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ
Product Description
- Pork sausages with carrot, parsnip and onion, seasoned with black and white pepper. Filled into beef collagen casings.
- Cooks from Frozen in 20 Mins
- High in protein
- Seasoned pork sausages stuffed with carrot, parsnip and onion
- Pack size: 20G
Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (42%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Carrot (5%), Parsnip (5%), Onion (4%), Potato Fibre (1%), Salt, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Sage, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Remove all packaging.
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-20 minutes.
Turn frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6 for 20mins.
Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven.
Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 15-20 minutes, over a medium heat, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork. Filled into non-UK beef casings
Number of uses
Contains 10 approx. servings
Name and address
- Karro Food Group,
- Liverpool Street,
- Hull,
- HU3 4HW.
- Karro Food Group,
- Suite 14,
Return to
- Karro Food Group,
- Liverpool Street,
- Hull,
- HU3 4HW.
- Karro Food Group,
- Suite 14,
- The Osprey Premium Business Centre,
- Devoy Quarter,
- Naas,
- Co Kildare.
Net Contents
907g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (72g)
|%RI*
|%RI*
|Energy
|798kJ
|575kJ
|7%
|8400kJ
|Fat
|9.8g
|7.1g
|10%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|3.5g
|2.5g
|13%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|9.9g
|4%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|1.1g
|0.8g
|1%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.9g
|Protein
|10.6g
|7.6g
|15%
|50g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.8g
|13%
|6g
|Contains 10 approx. servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
|-
|-
|-
|-
