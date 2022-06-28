Birds Eye Green Cuisine 22 Dippers Chicken Free 403G

Delicious
Absolutely delicious. Kids love them and I really like them too! Cook very quickly - 10 minutes and they're perfect. Taste a little different to chicken dippers but different in this case is good.
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g provides:
Rehydrated Wheat Protein (35%), Flour (Wheat, Maize), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Water, Starch (Tapioca, Maize), Bamboo Fibre, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Garlic Powder, Dextrose, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Store in a freezer at-18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill, 10mins
Pre-heat the grill. Place dippers on a griddle pan on a low shelf. Turn over frequently. Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7, 10mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place dippers on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Turn over once halfway thorough cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
This pack contains 4 portions
Pack. Recycle
403g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g provides:
|Per 5 Dippers Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy -kJ
|1304kJ
|1142kJ
|-kcal
|312kcal
|274kcal
|Fat
|17g
|15g
|- of which Saturates
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|23g
|- of which Sugars
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|5.0g
|Protein
|10g
|9.2g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.89g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Absolutely delicious. Kids love them and I really like them too! Cook very quickly - 10 minutes and they're perfect. Taste a little different to chicken dippers but different in this case is good.