Birds Eye Green Cuisine 22 Dippers Chicken Free 403G

image 1 of Birds Eye Green Cuisine 22 Dippers Chicken Free 403G
Per 5 dippers oven baked provides:

Energy
1142kJ
274kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.89g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Dippers formed from rehydrated wheat protein blended with spices, coated in a light batter, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • A twist on your childhood favourite, Birds Eye Green Cuisine Chicken Free Dippers will get your taste buds tingling. This alternative, extra-large family pack containing 22 chicken dippers is sure to get the family talking.
  • Our vegan chicken dippers are made of wheat protein and coated in a light batter before frying. Magical and Meat Free, these dippers are the perfect addition to a healthy, balanced meal. Try vegetarian chicken dippers now for a tasty meat alternative!
  • Benefits:
  • - Meat Free
  • - Source of protein and fibre
  • - No artificial colours or flavours
  • - Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • - Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • - Recyclable packaging
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Powered by plants
  • Meat-free
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 403G
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Wheat Protein (35%), Flour (Wheat, Maize), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Palm, Sunflower), Water, Starch (Tapioca, Maize), Bamboo Fibre, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Garlic Powder, Dextrose, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at-18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill, 10mins
Pre-heat the grill. Place dippers on a griddle pan on a low shelf. Turn over frequently. Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7, 10mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place dippers on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Turn over once halfway thorough cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.

  • Try classic with a twist
  • A twist on the fish finger sandwich, why not try these delicious chicken-free dippers with lots of lettuce, cucumber & tomato salsa on thin sliced wholegrain bread?

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Net Contents

403g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g provides:Per 5 Dippers Oven Baked Provides:
Energy -kJ1304kJ1142kJ
-kcal312kcal274kcal
Fat17g15g
- of which Saturates1.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate27g23g
- of which Sugars0.7g0.6g
Fibre5.7g5.0g
Protein10g9.2g
Salt1.0g0.89g
This pack contains 4 portions--
Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Kids love them and I really like them too! Cook very quickly - 10 minutes and they're perfect. Taste a little different to chicken dippers but different in this case is good.

