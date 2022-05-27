Tesco Finest Dulce De Leche Caramel Filled Cookies 180G

Very odd cookie
It's like an old fashioned Farley's rusk but with sticky gloop inside. The texture makes it feel as if it's slightly stale. It's a very odd thing that I definitely won't buy again.
Weird texture, no taste except chemical aftertaste
Very disappointing. The biscuit is dry and strangely powdery in texture, not cookie texture more like a rusk, maybe it is the milk powder it contains. There is no taste of butter. You can't taste Dulce De Leche either at all or toffee, the cookie just tastes sweet. Maybe because it doesn't contain any, it is a "Dulce De Leche Caramel Style Filling" very misleading. Cookie also leaves an unpleasant after-taste. Contains nearly 30 ingredients, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate anyone? Also annoyed it contains palm oil. Weirdest and most unpalatable cookie I have ever eaten.
Awesome!!!
Tastes amazing and would definately buy it again.