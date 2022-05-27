We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Dulce De Leche Caramel Filled Cookies 180G

2.3(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Dulce De Leche Caramel Filled Cookies 180G
£ 1.60
£0.89/100g

One cookie

Energy
420kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1828kJ / 435kcal

Product Description

  • All butter caramel flavoured chocolate chip cookies with a dulce de leche caramel style filling.
  • These melt in the mouth all butter cookies are filled with a creamy Dulce de Leche caramel and caramel flavoured chocolate chunks. Made by our specialists with 50 years experience.
  • With a creamy caramel style filling and caramel flavoured chocolate chunks
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dulce De Leche Caramel Style Filling (25%) [Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Fructose, Whole Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Glazing Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Caramel Flavoured Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Caramelised Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne cookie (23g)
Energy1828kJ / 435kcal420kJ / 100kcal
Fat15.1g3.5g
Saturates6.9g1.6g
Carbohydrate69.3g15.9g
Sugars37.2g8.6g
Fibre1.4g0.3g
Protein4.7g1.1g
Salt0.51g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
View all Cookies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very odd cookie

1 stars

It's like an old fashioned Farley's rusk but with sticky gloop inside. The texture makes it feel as if it's slightly stale. It's a very odd thing that I definitely won't buy again.

Weird texture, no taste except chemical aftertaste

1 stars

Very disappointing. The biscuit is dry and strangely powdery in texture, not cookie texture more like a rusk, maybe it is the milk powder it contains. There is no taste of butter. You can't taste Dulce De Leche either at all or toffee, the cookie just tastes sweet. Maybe because it doesn't contain any, it is a "Dulce De Leche Caramel Style Filling" very misleading. Cookie also leaves an unpleasant after-taste. Contains nearly 30 ingredients, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate anyone? Also annoyed it contains palm oil. Weirdest and most unpalatable cookie I have ever eaten.

Awesome!!!

5 stars

Tastes amazing and would definately buy it again.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here