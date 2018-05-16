We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pakeeza Passion Fruit Lassi 500G

£1.60
£3.20/kg

Product Description

  • Passionfruit Lassi Thick Yogurt Drink
  • Thick, creamy and bursting with tropical flavours of passionfruit, our lassi is a seriously smooth with yogurt drink made with an authentic, traditional recipe. Shake it up and serve ice cold at any time, day or night.
  • Shake to wake!
  • Fat free
  • Made with British milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G
Information

Ingredients

Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Passionfruit (15%)

Allergy Information

  • Highlighted in bold in the ingredient declaration

Storage

Keep in fridge. Store between 1-5°C. Once opened consume within 3 days and do not exceed the use by date.Use by: See side of neck

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Pakeeza Dairies Ltd,
  • Rochdale,
  • OL16 5LX.

Return to

  • Got a question?
  • Call: 01706 489 119
  • www.pakeeza.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 337kJ/79kcal
Fat 0.1g
of which saturates 0.06g
Mono-unsaturates 0.03g
Polyunsaturates <0.01g
Carbohydrate 14.6g
of which sugars 9.9g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 5.05g
Salt 0.25g
Calcium 0.18g
