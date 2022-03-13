Cadbury Mini Eggs Pouch 10 Pack 385G

Good value
This pack is much better value than the tin. Love these.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2064 kJ
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Contains approximately 10 bags per pack
Wrap. Don't Recycle
4 Years
385g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bag (38.5 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2064 kJ
|795 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|492 kcal
|189 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|8.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|12 g
|4.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|70 g
|27 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|69 g
|27 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|4.2 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.17 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.
