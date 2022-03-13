We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Mini Eggs Pouch 10 Pack 385G

Each 38.5 g contains

Energy
795kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

-

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

-

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
27g

-

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2064 kJ

Product Description

  • Solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 bag = 9 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment
  • By eating Cadbury, you've been encouraging environmental sustainability
  • Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Join the Cadbury Egg Hunt
  • Instructions
  • - First, take the mini bags from your giant pack of Cadbury mini eggs, along with your other favourite chocolate Easter treats!
  • - Hide the treats around your home, garden, or another fun location
  • - Prepare clues to help your hunters guess where the treats are hidden
  • - You could even spark more eggscitement with the addition of your favourite Cadbury Easter egg!
  • ...Now let the hunt begin!
  • Contains approx. 10 mini bags of Cadbury mini eggs great for sharing & egg hunts!
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Great for Egg Hunts
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 385G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Contains approximately 10 bags per pack

Warnings

  • CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • www.cadbury.ie

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bag (38.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2064 kJ795 kJ8400 kJ /
-492 kcal189 kcal2000 kcal
Fat21 g8.2 g70 g
of which Saturates12 g4.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate70 g27 g260 g
of which Sugars69 g27 g90 g
Fibre1.6 g0.6 g-
Protein4.2 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.17 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.

Good value

5 stars

This pack is much better value than the tin. Love these.

