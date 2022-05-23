The City Kitchen Tabbouleh 235G

Delicious !!!
I saw this online, looked at the ingredients and thought I'd try it for a lunch at work. It was delicious! Full of flavour, very fresh and light. I've ordered 2 more for next week.
Lovely, tasty and filling
Lovely - very tasty and quite filling and just a little bit different. Sadly, last time I shopped I couldn’t find it.
This salad has a lovely fresh summer taste. I part
This salad has a lovely fresh summer taste. I particularly like the combination of mint and couscous. It’s very good with a cold cutting pie.
Delicious and fresh tasting
Oh my, so so delicious and fresh tasting!!
Amazing
Absolutely delicious. Perfect salad accompaniment. Served it with spicy BBQ meats. Will definitely repurchase. Please keep this in stock!!!!!
As good as homemade
This is really good. I've only ever had a homemade one but this is excellent for an easy version. I served it with lamb koftas and a green saled bit I would think it would be great with sausages, burgers and even cold cooked chicken pieces. I will definitely be buying it again.