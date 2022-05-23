We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Tabbouleh 235G

The City Kitchen Tabbouleh 235G
£ 2.25
£0.96/100g
½ of a pack

Energy
836kJ
200kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.00g

medium

17%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cooked bulgur wheat, tomato, spring onion, mint, parsley and coriander in a lemon and honey dressing topped with feta full fat soft cheese.
  • Coriander, mint & parsley dressed bulgur wheat with spring onion and tomato. Finished with creamy, crumbled feta
  • Pack size: 235G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat (58%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Tomato, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Mint, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Coriander, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Honey, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious !!!

5 stars

I saw this online, looked at the ingredients and thought I'd try it for a lunch at work. It was delicious! Full of flavour, very fresh and light. I've ordered 2 more for next week.

Lovely, tasty and filling

5 stars

Lovely - very tasty and quite filling and just a little bit different. Sadly, last time I shopped I couldn’t find it.

This salad has a lovely fresh summer taste. I part

5 stars

This salad has a lovely fresh summer taste. I particularly like the combination of mint and couscous. It’s very good with a cold cutting pie.

Delicious and fresh tasting

5 stars

Oh my, so so delicious and fresh tasting!!

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Perfect salad accompaniment. Served it with spicy BBQ meats. Will definitely repurchase. Please keep this in stock!!!!!

As good as homemade

5 stars

This is really good. I've only ever had a homemade one but this is excellent for an easy version. I served it with lamb koftas and a green saled bit I would think it would be great with sausages, burgers and even cold cooked chicken pieces. I will definitely be buying it again.

