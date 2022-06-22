We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Deliciously Ella Olive Oil Veggie Chips 100G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Deliciously Ella Olive Oil Veggie Chips 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Gluten free baked veggie chips made with seeds, sea salt, olive oil and black pepper
  • Crunchy and full of flavour, baked veggie chips are perfect for dipping into guacamole, covering in hummus or nibbling by themselves
  • With quinoa, chia and poppy seeds
  • Perfect for dipping
  • No preservatives or stabilisers
  • 100% plant-based
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Naturally high in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour, Cassava Flour, Sweet Potato Flour, Mixed Seeds (11%) (Chia (Salvia Hispanica), Quinoa, Poppy), Potato Flour, Brown Rice Syrup, Wholegrain Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt (3%), Olive Oil (1%), Black Pepper (1%), Paprika

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in Greece

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,

Return to

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,
  • Harcourt Centre,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 A339.
  • hello@deliciouslyella.com
  • www.deliciouslyella.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 30g serving
Energy1730kJ520kJ
-411kcal123kcal
Fat10.0g3.0g
of which saturates0.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate71.0g21.0g
of which sugars9.0g2.6g
Fibre6.8g2.0g
Protein5.5g1.7g
Salt2.00g0.72g
View all Savoury Snacks & Crisps

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Too salty

1 stars

So salty, it is inedible.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here