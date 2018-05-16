We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

M&M's Crispy Large Chocolate Egg 222G

M&M's Crispy Large Chocolate Egg 222G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

Product Description

  • M&M's Crispy - Milk chocolate (55%) with a rice centre (16%) in a sugar shell. Hollow Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg.
  • A hollow milk chocolate egg with 2 x standard bags of M&M's® crispy
  • M&M's Crispy
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 36 g
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 25 g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 222G

Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Store in a cool, dry place.

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Starch, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 36 g (%*)
Energy2033kJ732kJ (9%)
-485kcal175kcal (9%)
Fat21g7.5g (11%)
of which saturates14g5.0g (25%)
Carbohydrate68g25g (10%)
of which sugars57g21g (23%)
Protein4.2g1.5g (3%)
Salt0.32g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 36 g--

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 25 g (%*)
Energy2209kJ552kJ (7%)
-528kcal132kcal (7%)
Fat29g7.2g (10%)
of which saturates17g4.3g (22%)
Carbohydrate59g15g (6%)
of which sugars58g15g (17%)
Protein7.5g1.9g (4%)
Salt0.27g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 25 g--
