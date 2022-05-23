We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pork & Caramelised On Mini Rolls 192G

3.7(3)Write a review
£ 2.65
£1.39/100g
Energy
451kJ
109kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.9g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1880kJ / 452kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork with caramelised red onion wrapped in a butter puff pastry.
  • Our Pork and Caramelised onion mini rolls are made with seasoned pork and caramelised red onion wrapped in butter puff pastry. Serves 8 Ready to eat If serving warm, for best results bake in the oven for 10 minutes (from chilled) Perfect for picnics, snacking and light lunches
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Caramelised Red Onion (5%) [Red Onion, White Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar (Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Water, Vinegar, Black Pepper], Butter (Milk), Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Black Pepper, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180ºC/ 160ºC Fan/ Gas 4 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat hot or cold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

192g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (24g)
Energy1880kJ / 452kcal451kJ / 109kcal
Fat33.0g7.9g
Saturates14.7g3.5g
Carbohydrate27.3g6.6g
Sugars4.2g1.0g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein10.9g2.6g
Salt0.62g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Worth buying

5 stars

I ate as snacks and they were good

Dry and Tasteless

1 stars

As a lover of sausage rolls, I was bitterly dissapointed with these, so dry and tasteless! came back in the sandwich boxes uneaten too, so it seems rest of the household weren't impressed either! Waste of money the cheaper ones are better!

So so so good!

5 stars

These pork and caramelised onion sausage rolls are BEAUTIFUL!! They may be on the pricier side, but as soon as eat one, you’ll want the rest. The onion flavour is spot on, and are super moreish!

