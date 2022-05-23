Tesco Pork & Caramelised On Mini Rolls 192G

Worth buying
I ate as snacks and they were good
Dry and Tasteless
As a lover of sausage rolls, I was bitterly dissapointed with these, so dry and tasteless! came back in the sandwich boxes uneaten too, so it seems rest of the household weren't impressed either! Waste of money the cheaper ones are better!
So so so good!
These pork and caramelised onion sausage rolls are BEAUTIFUL!! They may be on the pricier side, but as soon as eat one, you’ll want the rest. The onion flavour is spot on, and are super moreish!