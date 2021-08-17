Magnum 6 Pack White Chocolate 660Ml
Product Description
- Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with white chocolate (26%)
- Discover Magnum White Chocolate Ice Cream: the perfect balance of cracking Magnum white chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream. This indulgent ice cream contains vanilla from Madagascar and is coated in creamy white chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Classic ice cream, Magnum Almond ice cream and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Available in mini size sticks and ice cream tubs, visit our website to explore the full range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay true to pleasure. #neverstopplaying
- Discover Magnum White Chocolate Ice Cream: a mix of velvety smooth vanilla ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum white chocolate
- Deliciously creamy Madagascan ice cream coated with white chocolate (26%)
- This vanilla ice cream stick with a white chocolate coating is a sweet treat for pleasure seekers
- Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, this ice cream is gluten-free and certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
- This gluten-free ice cream bar is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
- Each pack contains 6 Magnum White Chocolate ice cream bars
- Pack size: 660ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, water, coconut oil, glucose syrup, whole MILK powder, glucose-fructose syrup, whey solids (MILK), butter oil (MILK), skimmed MILK powder, emulsifiers (E471, E442, E476), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, stabilisers (E412, E410, E407), natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), flavouring, colour (E160a). May contain: soy and almond. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK
- Magnum
- Freepost ADM3940
- London SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
660 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1258 kJ
|903 kJ
|994 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|300 kcal
|216 kcal
|237 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|17 g
|12 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|12 g
|8.8 g
|9.7 g
|49%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|32 g
|23 g
|25 g
|10%
|of which sugars (g)
|29 g
|21 g
|23 g
|26%
|Protein (g)
|3.5 g
|2.5 g
|2.7 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|0.15 g
|0.11 g
|0.12 g
|2%
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 6 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
