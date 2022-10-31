We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 8 Mini Aberdeen Angus B/Brgrs 265G

1.5(2)Write a review
£6.00
£22.65/kg

One burger

Energy
335kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Mini onion bread rolls filled with seasoned Aberdeen Angus beef burgers and pulled beef in a barbecue sauce with Mexicana® Cheddar cheese and fried onions.
  • Soft glazed kibbled onion rolls, filled with mini Aberdeen Angus Beef burgers on a bed of sweet and spicy pulled BBQ beef and Mexicana® cheese. These stacked mini burgers will be sure to add variety to your Festive Buffet.
  • Pack size: 265G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aberdeen Angus Beef Burgers (39%) [Beef, Onion, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Tomato Purée, Salt, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley, Sage, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate)], Wheat Flour, Water, Beef, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Dried Onion, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Yeast, Treacle, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Cane Molasses, Garlic Purée, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Roasted Garlic Purée, Apple Wood Smoked Sea Salt, Spices, Dried Red Pepper, Vegetable Protein, Jalapeño Chilli, Dried Green Pepper, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Bell Pepper, Ground Mace, Dried Tomato, Tomato Powder, Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 2 mins 20 secs/ 1 min 40 secs
Heat on full power
Place all burgers on a microwaveable plate.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

265g e

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Worst product bought this year

1 stars

Possibly the worst product bought this year. Hugely over priced for the most disgusting & cheap food imaginable. How these made your finest range is unbelievable. The buns were like plastic & even a sharp knife wouldn't cut them. The filling was a lump of horrible meat. Id be disappointed if I'd bought these frozen for £1. Poor, poor, poor Tesco. I will buy my party food elsewhere next year. Avoid

When heated correctly, the bread goes tough

2 stars

Whilst the content of the burgers had some flavour, they were quite dry. I heated the burgers as required in the microwave, however as soon as they were out and started cooling slightly (as recommended to leave them) the bread went chewy and started to become tough. With a lack of moisture in them they we very dry too, so we had to add our own sauces and chutneys to make them edible.

