Tesco Finest 8 Mini Aberdeen Angus B/Brgrs 265G

Worst product bought this year
Possibly the worst product bought this year. Hugely over priced for the most disgusting & cheap food imaginable. How these made your finest range is unbelievable. The buns were like plastic & even a sharp knife wouldn't cut them. The filling was a lump of horrible meat. Id be disappointed if I'd bought these frozen for £1. Poor, poor, poor Tesco. I will buy my party food elsewhere next year. Avoid
When heated correctly, the bread goes tough
Whilst the content of the burgers had some flavour, they were quite dry. I heated the burgers as required in the microwave, however as soon as they were out and started cooling slightly (as recommended to leave them) the bread went chewy and started to become tough. With a lack of moisture in them they we very dry too, so we had to add our own sauces and chutneys to make them edible.