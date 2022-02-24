We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bol Protein Boosting Creamy Chick'n Vegetable Soup 600G

Bol Protein Boosting Creamy Chick'n Vegetable Soup 600G
Each 300g serving provides:

Energy
575kJ
137kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.7g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Creamy Chick'n Soup with jackfruit and butternut squash.
  • BOL is now proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com/bcorp
  • How hungry are you? If you’re in the market for a light lunch, we recommend half the jar. (137 kcal)
  • Need a serious refuel? Enjoy the whole jar and get the ultimate boost. (274 kcal)
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Since 2015, we've been on a mission to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. No preaching. No judgement. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Paul, Founder
  • Eat plants
  • Love life
  • Each jar contains: 1 of your 5-a-day
  • High in protein 14g
  • High in fibre 12g
  • 137 kcal per serving
  • All taste, no waste
  • 100% Plant Powered
  • Made with jackfruit
  • Dairy & Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 600G
  • High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potato, Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Jackfruit (5%), Cannellini Beans, Chick Peas, Butternut Squash (3%), Coconut Cream (3%), Leeks (2%), Roasted Onion Puree (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Carrots, Cornflour, Seasoning Blend (Yeast Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Dried Herbs (Parsley, Thyme), Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Garlic, Salt, Parsley

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C).Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Unscrew the Lid
Place lid loosely on jar, leaving a venting gap. Place jar in the microwave
Heat for 3 mins, stir.
Heat for further 2 mins (or 1 1/2 mins on 900W). Careful, jar will be Hot
Remove from microwave using a tea towel /oven gloves. Stir and leave with lid off to cool for 2 mins. Enjoy straight from jar or pour into bowls

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 6-8 min until hot. Pour back into the jar or pour into bowls. When you've finished please re-use your jar

Produce of

Made in small batches in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.
  • BOL Foods,
  • 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18CV48,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 300gRI* per BOL
Energy kJ1925757%
Energy kcal461377%
Fat1.23.65%
of which saturates0.72.111%
Carbohydrate6.920.78%
of which sugars2.26.77%
Protein**2.47.315%
Fibre2.16.2
Salt0.561.7028%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass---
Left a horrible taste

2 stars

Left a horrible taste

LOVE this soup.

5 stars

This soup is delicious - just like a chicken soup but so much healthier. Will be buying again.

Creamy plant-based goodness

5 stars

So creamy and delicious! Loved the jackfruit pieces, such a good alternative to chicken soup!

It's a winner

5 stars

I loved this soup. It was really flavourful despite being low calorie and a great price for 2 portions!

