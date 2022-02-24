Bol Protein Boosting Creamy Chick'n Vegetable Soup 600G

Ingredients
Water, Potato, Vegetable Stock (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Jackfruit (5%), Cannellini Beans, Chick Peas, Butternut Squash (3%), Coconut Cream (3%), Leeks (2%), Roasted Onion Puree (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Carrots, Cornflour, Seasoning Blend (Yeast Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Dried Herbs (Parsley, Thyme), Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Garlic, Salt, Parsley
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C).Use by: see lid. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat.