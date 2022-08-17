We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The City Kitchen Barbacoa Pulled Beef Burrito 420G

2.5(7)Write a review
£4.00
£9.53/kg

Each pack

Energy
3777kJ
899kcal
45%of the reference intake
Fat
31.5g

high

45%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.1g

high

66%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
3.46g

high

58%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Pulled marinated cooked beef with a bean mix, a tomato, lime and chipotle cooked long grain rice mix, topped with medium Cheddar cheese, mozzarella full fat soft cheese in a tortilla wrap.
  • Tender pulled marinated beef with black beans and chipotle rice, topped with cheese in a soft tortilla wrap.
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Cooked Pulled Beef (14%) [Beef, Cornflour, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Fructose, Vinegar Powder, Cumin, Tomato Powder, Maize Starch, Smoked Salt, Garlic Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Ancho Chilli, Chipotle Chilli, Paprika, Black Pepper, Ground Clove, Chilli Flakes, Oregano, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Pimento Extract, Capsicum Extract], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Black Turtle Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Water, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Onion, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Palm Oil, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Salt, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Paprika Flakes, Red Onion, Cumin Powder, Cumin Seed, Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli, Black Pepper, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Dried Red Pepper, Smoked Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 35 mins Tear label and loosen paper before heating. Place directly on the shelf of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Clean. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

420g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (406g**)
Energy930kJ / 222kcal3777kJ / 899kcal
Fat7.8g31.5g
Saturates3.2g13.1g
Carbohydrate24.8g100.8g
Sugars2.0g8.2g
Fibre3.0g12.3g
Protein11.6g47.0g
Salt0.85g3.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
7 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

first burrito i ever disliked

1 stars

terrible, and overpriced

Could be better!

3 stars

Could be better!

Rice and beans

2 stars

Mainly rice and beans, almost no beef.

Good quality

4 stars

Considering it’s pre-prepared from the a supermarket I found this good quality, a decent amount of beef and beans, tasty cheese.

Pricy mainly rice sandwich

2 stars

Basically a rice sandwich with some beans and, if you search diligently, a bit of pulled beef. Looks nothing like the Tesco burrito recipes illustrate. Not exactly healthy eating either. Never again.

Great idea mine was just missing the beef!

3 stars

I usually really love City Kitchen and this has great potential. Sadly although it’s advertised as a beef burrito, I clearly managed to buy the secret vegetarian version, as there was not a scrap of beef to be seen in mine. Loads of beans and rice but that was it. Flavour was ok and I love the idea. Benefit of the doubt maybe I just picked up a duff one.

Mainly rice

2 stars

This is a decent size portion but it's mainly rice and beans, a tiny amount of beef. Not cheap either. Wouldn't buy it again.

