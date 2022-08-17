The City Kitchen Barbacoa Pulled Beef Burrito 420G

first burrito i ever disliked
terrible, and overpriced
Could be better!
Rice and beans
Mainly rice and beans, almost no beef.
Good quality
Considering it’s pre-prepared from the a supermarket I found this good quality, a decent amount of beef and beans, tasty cheese.
Pricy mainly rice sandwich
Basically a rice sandwich with some beans and, if you search diligently, a bit of pulled beef. Looks nothing like the Tesco burrito recipes illustrate. Not exactly healthy eating either. Never again.
Great idea mine was just missing the beef!
I usually really love City Kitchen and this has great potential. Sadly although it’s advertised as a beef burrito, I clearly managed to buy the secret vegetarian version, as there was not a scrap of beef to be seen in mine. Loads of beans and rice but that was it. Flavour was ok and I love the idea. Benefit of the doubt maybe I just picked up a duff one.
Mainly rice
This is a decent size portion but it's mainly rice and beans, a tiny amount of beef. Not cheap either. Wouldn't buy it again.