Haagen Dazs Duo Vanilla Crunch Mini Cups 4X95ml
Product Description
- Vanilla dairy ice cream and raspberry dairy ice cream. Contains a raspberry and blackberry swirl (6%) and chocolate flakes (4%). Vanilla dairy ice cream and mango dairy ice cream. Contains a passionfruit juice swirl (6%) and chocolate flakes (4%).
- Try our two exquisite combinations of flavours in the Häagen-Dazs Duo Vanilla Crunch Mini Cup Collection for an indulgent experience
- This Mini Cup Collection includes two creamy and luxurious combinations of ice cream flavours: Vanilla & Raspberry Crunch and Vanilla & Mango Crunch. Don't Hold Back!
- Our Häagen-Dazs Duo range combines two exquisite ice creams in one tub, where smooth meets crunchy. Try two of these pairings with the Duo Vanilla Mini Cup Collection for the ultimate indulgence!
- Häagen-Dazs ice cream products are crafted with only the best ingredients, for a perfectly balanced taste and a creamy & luxurious texture that will stop you in your tracks
- Made with real cream, with no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives
- © General Mills
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal & Kosher certified
- Pack size: 380ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C.For best before date see side of carton.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
- Careline.Scandinavia@genmills.com
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 95ml
(82 g)
- Energy
- 864kJ
-
- 207kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ /
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal & Kosher certified
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (31.4%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Mango Puree (6.1%), Egg Yolk, Passionfruit Juice (2.5%), Cocoa Mass, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Butter, Rice Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Passionfruit Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C.For best before date see side of carton.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x Tub (82g)
|%* (82g)
|Energy
|1053kJ /
|864kJ /
|10%
|-
|252kcal
|207kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|12.2g
|17%
|of which saturates
|9.8g
|8.0g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|25.2g
|20.7g
|8%
|of which sugars
|24.9g
|20.4g
|23%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|-
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.2g
|6%
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.11g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
(82 g)
- Energy
- 850kJ
-
- 204kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1036kJ /
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal & Kosher certified
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (31.6%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Raspberry Puree (8.4%), Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Blackberry Puree from Concentrate (0.9%), Concentrated Butter, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Rice Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Once thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C.For best before date see side of carton.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x Tub (82g)
|%* (82g)
|Energy
|1036kJ /
|850kJ /
|10%
|-
|248kcal
|204kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|12.2g
|17%
|of which saturates
|9.8g
|8.1g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|19.7g
|8%
|of which sugars
|23.7g
|19.4g
|22%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.2g
|6%
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.11g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.