We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Sacla' Rooted In Nature Organic Pasta Bolognese Sauce 500G

5(1)Write a review
Sacla' Rooted In Nature Organic Pasta Bolognese Sauce 500G
£2.75
£0.55/100g

Per serving 125g*

Energy
250kJ
60kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.85g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200 kJ/48 kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Sauce for Bolognese
  • For recipe inspiration, visit sacla.co.uk
  • Following the rhythm of the seasons, and making the most of mother nature's bountiful harvest, our recipes are made with the best Italian tomatoes.
  • Rooted In Nature sauces are all prepared and made in Italy with three generations of our family know-how, and are every bit as good for you as they are flavourful and fabulous.
  • Product may naturally separate in jar.
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Made with Love and Care, Naturally
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato*(93%) (Diced*, Juice*, Paste*), Onion* (2, 5%), Sunflower Seed Oil*, Carrots* (1.3%), Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Basil*, Garlic*, Parsley* (0.1%), Black Pepper*, Dried Oregano*, Thyme Powder*, *Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • We use Nuts in our factory. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve simply with pasta, rice or grains, add meat, fish or extra vegetables and of course a shower of Parmesan cheese.
  • Shake well before use.

Warnings

  • If safety button on cap is up do not use.

Name and address

  • Brought to you by:
  • F.LLI Sacla' S.P.A.,
  • Asti,
  • Italy.
  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,

Return to

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy200 kJ/48 kcal
Fat1.9g
of which Saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate5.2g
of which Sugars4.8g
Fibre2.0g
Protein1.5g
Salt0.68g

Safety information

If safety button on cap is up do not use.

View all Italian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely

5 stars

This is lovely, high tomato content with herbs. Makes a wonderful spaghetti bolognese.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here