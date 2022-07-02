Sacla' Rooted In Nature Organic Pasta Bolognese Sauce 500G

Lovely
This is lovely, high tomato content with herbs. Makes a wonderful spaghetti bolognese.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 200 kJ/48 kcal
Tomato*(93%) (Diced*, Juice*, Paste*), Onion* (2, 5%), Sunflower Seed Oil*, Carrots* (1.3%), Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Basil*, Garlic*, Parsley* (0.1%), Black Pepper*, Dried Oregano*, Thyme Powder*, *Organic ingredients
Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Made in Italy
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|200 kJ/48 kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|of which Sugars
|4.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.68g
If safety button on cap is up do not use.
