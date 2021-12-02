We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Stratford Blue & Pear Conserve 150G

Tesco Finest Stratford Blue & Pear Conserve 150G
£3.00
£20.00/kg

Per 30g

Energy
459kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.37g

medium

6%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Stratford Blue® soft blue veined cheese layered with pear set conserve.
  • Stratford Blue® a creamy blue cheese, smooth in texture with a distinctive taste, once matured this cheese is sliced by hand and layered with a fruity pear conserve. Made by Butler Farmhouse Cheeses, 4th generation family cheesemakers based in rural Lancashire.
  • A truly indulgent blue cheese made in Lancashire using local milk, layered with a fruity pear conserve.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stratford Blue® Full Fat Soft Blue Veined Cheese (Milk), Pear Set Conserve [16%] [Sugar, Pear Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fruit Pectin, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Tasty

5 stars

First time trying this cheese and its delicious.

