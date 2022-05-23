We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The City Kitchen Gunpowder Potato & Yogurt 245G

5(1)Write a review
The City Kitchen Gunpowder Potato & Yogurt 245G
£ 2.25
£0.92/100g
Clubcard Price

½ of a pack

Energy
589kJ
141kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt dip with turmeric and cumin seeds, topped with spiced Charlotte potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes and spring onion, finished with pickled red onion.
  • Turmeric & cumin blended yogurt topped with spiced roasted sweet potatoes, Charlotte potatoes & spring onion. Finished with a pickled red onion slaw.
  • Pack size: 245G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Cooked Charlotte Potato (26%), Roasted Sweet Potato (21%), Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Coriander, Green Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Seed, Colour (Beetroot Red), Molasses, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

245g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (123g)
Energy479kJ / 114kcal589kJ / 141kcal
Fat5.0g6.2g
Saturates2.2g2.7g
Carbohydrate13.4g16.5g
Sugars4.9g6.0g
Fibre1.7g2.1g
Protein3.1g3.8g
Salt0.39g0.48g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Salad Pots & Pasta Salad

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious. Quite spicy but balanced nicely by the yogurt. Will definitely buy again.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here