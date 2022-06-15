Tesco Lentil Pasta Bake 400G

really like this will definitely buy again...
Surprisingly delicious. I will definitely buy agai
Delicious and quick to make
This tasty and relatively filling meal is super quick to make. I love lentils so this was right up my street! Delicious.
A lovely nutritious pasta bake
I really loved this lentil pasta bake. Made a difference from a meat or fish pasta dish. I liked that it was a quick and easy ready meal to make that tasted delicious but was also nutritious due to the lentils. The lentils were really filling. I really enjoyed it as a quick evening dinner.
A great meal to eat after a long day at work. I lo
This is quite good, I suspect it would be much im
Lentil pasta bake
Honestly this is one of the best ready meals that I have had in a long while. I loved all of the textures. I’ve had a fair few bad lentil based ready meals before I was a bit unsure on what to expect but this was gorgeous! To me this would make for a great meal for the colder months of the year but also makes for a great and quick lunch! All of the textures in this dish combined creates an amazing mouth feel. The pasta was al dente. Definitely would recommend to anyone who wants a flavourful quick meal.
Really nice, healthy & filling....
I enjoyed this but feel it would have been better off with smaller conchiglie pasta. Lentils could have been more and seasoned more but for me it was ok. Added some Tabasco, Salt and Pepper but that is just my taste buds. I think it is a nice dish, healthy and filling - just need to put your touches to it if you need to customise it a bit for your own taste. Enjoy x
Great for students
This is a great meal if you are a vegetarian and don't have time to pull a meal together. My daughter loves this as a quick option for meal times at university.
Delicious and filling
Delicious. A really lovely vegetarian alternative - the lentils make this really filling. Perfect for a quick lunch