We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Lentil Pasta Bake 400G

4.6(13)Write a review
Tesco Lentil Pasta Bake 400G
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
1957kJ
466kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
15.9g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.5g

high

38%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.0g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.52g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 489kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked conchiglie pasta in a vegetable, mushroom, lentil and red wine sauce with a béchamel sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • A rich tomato sauce made with mushrooms, red lentils and carrots and topped with a creamy béchamel sauce before being finished with mature cheddar cheese. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Conchiglie pasta in a vegetable, lentil & tomato sauce, topped with béchamel sauce A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato, Water, Whole Milk, Onion, Mushroom, Red Lentils (3.5%), Carrot, Whipping Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Red Wine, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Powder (Wheat), Oregano, Marjoram, Concentrated Onion Juice, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Black Pepper, Bay, Leek Powder, Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Whey (Milk), Nutmeg Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 9 mins / 900W 7 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy489kJ / 117kcal1957kJ / 466kcal
Fat4.0g15.9g
Saturates1.9g7.5g
Carbohydrate14.8g59.1g
Sugars2.5g10.0g
Fibre2.0g8.0g
Protein4.4g17.6g
Salt0.38g1.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

really like this will definitely buy again...

5 stars

really like this will definitely buy again...

Surprisingly delicious. I will definitely buy agai

5 stars

Surprisingly delicious. I will definitely buy again.

Delicious and quick to make

4 stars

This tasty and relatively filling meal is super quick to make. I love lentils so this was right up my street! Delicious.

A lovely nutritious pasta bake

5 stars

I really loved this lentil pasta bake. Made a difference from a meat or fish pasta dish. I liked that it was a quick and easy ready meal to make that tasted delicious but was also nutritious due to the lentils. The lentils were really filling. I really enjoyed it as a quick evening dinner.

A great meal to eat after a long day at work. I lo

5 stars

A great meal to eat after a long day at work. I loved the taste.

This is quite good, I suspect it would be much im

3 stars

This is quite good, I suspect it would be much improved baked in the oven so it had a baked top. But as it is hot I microwaved it for a quick dinner. Texture very good, I found the Bolognese sauce to be bit quite as full of flavour as I would have liked, but the bechamel was very creamy and tasty. Very substantial meal, would definitely purchase again.

Lentil pasta bake

5 stars

Honestly this is one of the best ready meals that I have had in a long while. I loved all of the textures. I’ve had a fair few bad lentil based ready meals before I was a bit unsure on what to expect but this was gorgeous! To me this would make for a great meal for the colder months of the year but also makes for a great and quick lunch! All of the textures in this dish combined creates an amazing mouth feel. The pasta was al dente. Definitely would recommend to anyone who wants a flavourful quick meal.

Really nice, healthy & filling....

4 stars

I enjoyed this but feel it would have been better off with smaller conchiglie pasta. Lentils could have been more and seasoned more but for me it was ok. Added some Tabasco, Salt and Pepper but that is just my taste buds. I think it is a nice dish, healthy and filling - just need to put your touches to it if you need to customise it a bit for your own taste. Enjoy x

Great for students

5 stars

This is a great meal if you are a vegetarian and don't have time to pull a meal together. My daughter loves this as a quick option for meal times at university.

Delicious and filling

5 stars

Delicious. A really lovely vegetarian alternative - the lentils make this really filling. Perfect for a quick lunch

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here