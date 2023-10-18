Lego Minecraft The Creeper Ambush 21177

LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Ambush features settings for ore mining, zombie battling and animal care in one set to keep kids busy Includes popular characters: iconic hero Steve, plus a Minecraft baby pig figure, baby chicken and a green exploding Creeper Kids get creative with iron ore at the crafting table, then they can take care of the animals or tend their sugarcane crop The battle with the dreaded zombie culminates in kids pushing the special detonation block, which blasts the Exploding Creeper into the air When the battle is over and the scene is decorated with poppies, this LEGO Minecraft building toy looks great when on displayPacked with Minecraft characters, accessories and features, LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Ambush (21177) set inspires endless imaginative Minecraft adventures. There is a lot to do to keep kids busy in this compact, classic Minecraft game brought to life with LEGO bricks. One of the game’s hero characters, Steve, is joined by Minecraft figures: a baby pig, a baby chicken and an Exploding Creeper. First, kids get creative with iron ore at the crafting table. Then they care for the animals, tend their sugarcane crop and decorate the scene with poppies. Next, they grab a sword to defend Steve and battle the dreaded Exploding Creeper. But they haven’t got long: the Exploding Creeper has already turned red! Kids push the switch and – boom! – an explosion blasts it into the air. When the action is over for the day, this fun-filled set looks great on display in kids’ rooms. LEGO Minecraft sets give players a new way to enjoy their favourite game, with characters, scenes and features brought to life brick by brick with an imaginative mix of LEGO bricks and pieces. Minecraft building toys make an enjoyable birthday gift for kids 7 + years old Measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep. Contains 72 pieces.