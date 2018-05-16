Charlie Bighams Sticky Toffee Pudding 436G

Product Description
- A classic sticky toffee pudding with a generous, velvety toffee caramel sauce.
- After hundreds of requests, I thought it was finally time to create a range of proper puds. Hand-crafted recipes made in small batches - just the way you would at home, with unrivalled taste and all the attention to detail you would expect. I think our puds are the perfect way to round off an evening but I'd love to hear what you think...
- Charlie
- Only delicious will do
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 436G
Cream (Milk), Light Muscovado Sugar, Dates, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Free-Range Egg, Black Treacle, Water, Golden Syrup, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate*, Rice Flour, Salt, Natural Madagascan Vanilla Extract, * Don't worry, this is part of Baking Powder to help the Sponge rise
- This recipe may also contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens used in this recipe, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold above.
Keep in a fridge below 5°C. It's at its very best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and follow the cook from frozen instructions.For use by date, see top of pack.
Instructions: This pudding is best cooked fresh but can be frozen at home. Please follow these instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6.
2. Remove the film but leave the pudding in its wooden tray*.
3. Place the wooden tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 10 minutes. (If cooking from frozen, cook for an extra 10 minutes).
4. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
* Our wooden trays are designed for the oven, just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
2-4 Servings
- WARNING: Although we do our best to take out all the stones from the dates, some may remain.
- Bigham's,
- Coriander House,
- 2 McNicol Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7AW,
- UK.
- Let us know what you think:
436g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g*
|per 1/4 pack*
|Energy
|1499kJ
|1634kJ
|-
|357kcal
|390kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|18.9g
|(of which saturates)
|10.6g
|11.6g
|Carbohydrate
|48.3g
|52.7g
|(of which sugars)
|37.7g
|41.1g
|Protein
|3.3g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.79g
|*Typical values as sold
|-
|-
