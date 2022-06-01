Wicked Kitchen 2 Bangin' Brownie Sundaes 220G
One pot
- Energy
- 1113kJ
-
- 266kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.1g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.2g
- 36%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 23.3g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
low
Product Description
- Dark chocolate sauce, topped with a Belgian dark chocolate mousse made with a rapeseed, coconut and lentil alternative to cream, with fermented soya chocolate brownie cubes and cocoa nibs.
- Easy like sundae morning Layers of rich brownie cubes, chocolate mousse and chocolate sauce and finished with cocoa nibs. Choc tastic
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Milk (13%) [Coconut, Water], Brownie Cubes (13%) [Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Soya Bean, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Nib, Chicory Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Yellow Lentil Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene from Blakelea Trispora).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e (2x110g)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.