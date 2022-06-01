We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Wicked Kitchen 2 Bangin' Brownie Sundaes 220G

Wicked Kitchen 2 Bangin' Brownie Sundaes 220G
£3.00
£1.37/100g

One pot

Energy
1113kJ
266kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.1g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.3g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate sauce, topped with a Belgian dark chocolate mousse made with a rapeseed, coconut and lentil alternative to cream, with fermented soya chocolate brownie cubes and cocoa nibs.
  • Easy like sundae morning Layers of rich brownie cubes, chocolate mousse and chocolate sauce and finished with cocoa nibs. Choc tastic
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Milk (13%) [Coconut, Water], Brownie Cubes (13%) [Sugar, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Soya Bean, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Dark Chocolate (8%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Nib, Chicory Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Yellow Lentil Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene from Blakelea Trispora).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e (2x110g)

